Cartier Secret Cellar Revealed for the First Time.

The extraordinary provenance of this niche wine collection will appeal not only to wine connoisseurs but also to lovers of Cartier.

Cartier’s wine collection was started several decades ago and has been enjoyed by those lucky enough to be entertained in Cartier’s Paris boardroom. The luxury French maison is always sharing good food and good wine with its guests. The luxury house has accumulated a great wine collection over the years.

Sotheby’s is opening a window onto the finest wines that France produces with the sale of the Cartier Wine Collection, as part of its Finest & Rarest Wines auction in London on 20 March. The unique collection will present 250 lots comprising approximately 2,000 bottles, estimated to bring a combined total in the region of £250,000.

Now, for the first time, Cartier is offering a selection of wines from its secret cellar, with each bottle bearing a specially designed sticker certifying its prestigious provenance. The entire proceeds from the sale are to benefit the Cartier Philanthropy Foundation, the company’s grant-making foundation that works to improve the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, particularly women and children, living in the least developed regions.

As Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier International, explained, Cartier wants to share this amazing wine collection with a larger audience of inspired connoisseurs all over the world.

” From early 20th-century Sauternes to rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, the sale is a very exciting opportunity to acquire fine wines drawn from what is ultimately a unique collection,” commented Frédéric Guyot du Repaire, Director, Sotheby’s Wine, London.

Cartier’s links with the world of fine wine can be traced back to the company’s very beginnings, with the Maison once owning a bottle of Château d’Yquem 1847. During its illustrious history, Cartier created the ‘taste-vin bordelais’, made of solid silver and three-coloured gold, and engraved with the coat of arms of the city of Bordeaux, which was presented by the late French Prime Minister and mayor of Bordeaux, Jacques Chaban-Delmas to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on June 12, 1992.

The scope and range of Bordeaux from legendary châteaux is outstanding, with vintages such as 1914, 1916, 1919, 1928 and 1929 marking historic moments and landmark years. The line-up of both Left and Right Bank crus classés continues through to more recent vintages, including 2009 and 2010. The Burgundy selection is distinguished by an array of Grands Crus from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Faiveley. Rhône has a special place in the collection, with Guigal in the lead role, whilst Champagne and Cognac treasures are poised to bring further excitement to the saleroom.