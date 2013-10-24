This article titled “British luxury car brands report record sales” was written by Gwyn Topham, transport correspondent, for The Guardian on Thursday 10th October 2013 17.31 UTC

Worldwide sales of Britain’s luxury car brands have continued to rise, with Jaguar Land Rover reporting record sales last month.

The manufacturer sold 43,181 vehicles in September, bringing total sales for the first nine months of the year to 312,834 – a 16% rise on 2012’s record.

The Tata-owned carmaker, whose three UK plants employ 26,000 people, said over 80% of its cars were exported, with China and the Asia Pacific regions driving the biggest growth among the 177 nations it supplies worldwide.

New models introduced in China saw its September sales of Jaguar vehicles treble year-on-year. A total of 57,660 Jaguars have already been sold in 2013 – overtaking 2012’s full year figures.

Meanwhile, Bentley announced its worldwide deliveries have grown 9% in the first nine months of the year to 6,516 cars, up from 5,969 cars in 2012, buoyed by the strongest third quarter sales since the start of the financial crisis.

Over 2,000 Bentleys were sold in the Americas, its biggest market, a 16% rise.

European sales rose 14% after more luxury dealerships opened, although Chinese sales figures slipped. VW-owned Bentley ascribed the dip in China to customers awaiting the recent introduction of the new Flying Spur model. Bentley forecasts double digit sales growth worldwide for the year.

