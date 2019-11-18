Berluti patina know-how is giving back all their splendor to Pierre Jeanneret’s iconic furniture pieces

Berluti, the subsidiary luxury brand of LVMH that manufactures menswear, especially the leather finishing of calfskin, kangaroo leather and alligator skin x Laffanour Galerie Downtown: Pierre Jeanneret Limited Edition.

Berluti’s Artistic Director Kris Van Assche, together with François Laffanour of Laffanour – Galerie Downtown / Paris, present a small exclusive series of 17 original Pierre Jeanneret pieces upholstered with Berluti’s emblematic Venezia leather.⁣

The addition of Berluti’s hand-applied patina on the pieces enhances the depth of color and the gentle curves of the soft padding. Kris Van Assche has boldly chosen 18 different tones for the 17 furniture pieces.

“I have always loved and collected Pierre Jeanneret’s furniture. I knew that the Berluti patina know-how would give back all their splendor to those iconic pieces, aged through time. It is an opportunity for this Berluti craft to be rediscovered in a new context,” explained Berluti’s Artistic Director.

⁣

The “Folding Screen” comes in the Utopia Blue and Blue Hills patinas, part of an entirely new palette of color developed by Kris Van Assche. “The Daybed” comes in the Nespola Orange patina, and “The Cinema Chairs” come in the Sukhna Sunset Purple and Small Red patinas.

⁣

The series will be presented in Miami’s Design District during Art Basel Miami Beach from December 2 to 8, 2019.⁣

For this holiday season, Berluti unveiled personalized Berluti gifts with the new “Illusion Patina”.

The new “Illusion Patina” combines a traditional stencil technique with the luxury Maison’s elaborate patina know-how. An exclusive pattern of hand-made alligator scales is thoughtfully applied to our emblematic products by our Artisans’ hands, creating an innovative and unique 3D Patina effect. Berluti’s Artistic Director continues to work closely with the artisans to develop inventive and cutting-edge patina techniques.

Like a painter, the artisan approaches the craft of the “Illusion Patina”, creating the hand-made alligator pattern. Carefully, a stencil for the pattern is cut out and applied to the product. He then massages pigments, dies and essential oils in between the stenciled areas. He uses an array of tools such as brushes, sponges, and rags to help him create the best and most authentic effect.

Finally, he removes the stencil revealing a beautiful alligator pattern underneath and unique, customized pieces that will be remembered and cherished for years to come.