Benetti B.Yond expedition yacht – A brand new layout to aim a strict separation of the decks’ functions

Like a true expedition yacht, B.Yond 37M is designed for long-distance cruises and has a hull that dominates the waves.

With the new B.Yond concept, Benetti Yachts is breathing life into the new generation of Expedition. The brand-new layout is designed to aim a strict separation of the decks’ functions: Lower Deck for the crew; Main Deck for the Owner and his guests; Upper Deck dedicated to the living area.

Benetti Yachts’ B.Yond: An open design for better views and closer contact with the sea.

Benetti’s B.YOND, whose name comes from the charm and innovation that shy away from common categories, is the outcome of a radical rationalisation of onboard volumes and settings, with utility and privacy for guests front of mind on all 4of the yacht’s decks. Intelligent solutions give as much space as possible to the owner, guests, crew and onboard services, ensuring comfortable, leisurely cruises with reduced environmental impact thanks to the new E-Mode propulsion system developed by Siemens for the shipyard.

More storage space than usual is provided, and the water tanks are larger, for longer cruises without the need to land. Inaddition, fuel and water tank capable of storing respectively 70,000 and 6,000 litres. Range at cruising speed is in excessof 5,000 nm.

“In the 1990s, Benetti was the first shipyard to use fiberglass to build Navettes over 30 meters long; today it is the first major player in the industry to return to steel, which it has imprinted in its DNA, breathing life into the new generation of Expedition designed in the Benetti tradition and based on what Owners want,” said Benetti Yachts in a statement. Benetti was established in 1873, making it the oldest Italian builder of motor yachts.

The first model is B.Yond 37M, which has with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, a beam of 8.6 meters and enclosed volumes similar to a 50-meter megayacht of almost 500 tonnes. The Main Deck is dedicated to cabins for the owner and guests, while the living area starts on the Upper Deck. The Lower Deck, on the other hand, is reserved exclusively for the crew and captain. To ensure greater privacy and comfort onboard, decks are connected by two separated stairs, one for the Owner and his guests and one for the crew. Benetti Yachts said that other yacht models with the same philosophy will follow.

On the Main Deck, at stern, there is also a much bigger garage than usual, with space for water toys: 2 jet skis and 2tenders (6.5 and 4.2 meters, for the owner and crew respectively) with the possibility of hauling and launching from both sides thanks to folding gunwales. In the stern of the deck, a central stair allows direct access to the beach area with sauna and a toy room to provide more equipment storage.

The E-Mode powered by Siemens, specially designed for the Azimut|Benetti Group, comes from the idea to offer a hybrid propulsion simple to use, addressed to a wider target and leading of an effective reduction of the consumption during the whole life cycle of the yacht. System integration is at the highest level, with the entire supply produced by the world’s top electrical equipment player.

The diesel-electric propulsion system from Siemens, SISHIP EcoProp developed in Italy by the Siemens Marine Global Competence Centre, allows to operate in four different configurations: Enhanced Comfort, ideal for night and coastal cruising with no emissions; Eco Cruise/hotel mode, for zero-emissions while cruising or at anchor; Extended Range, an option useful on very long trips to reduce consumption; Eco Transfer, for navigation with only one engine driving both shafts to reduce engine hours and improve performance. It allows a reduction of the engine hours and an improved performance.

The Wheel Deck contains a lounge with sliding glass side screens to protect against gusts of wind. Aft, a second hydromassage tub dominates the outdoor area, while the interior spaces in the bow include the helm station and a radio room that can also be used at night by the captain to rest in, when the yacht is at anchor. The Sun Deck consists of a dining area with pantry and an open-air table sheltered by a hardtop, plus a roomy sunbathing area.