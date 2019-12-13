50 Best Discovery: eating and drinking inspiration as you traverse the world

Your new go-to tool to discover expert-approved restaurants and bars around the globe has arrived. 50 Best Discovery allows adventurous gourmets to explore hidden gems, secret spots and timeless classics.

50 Best Discovery gives discerning diners and drinkers the chance to explore a global map of the best places to eat and drink voted by experts.

50 Best, the brand behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars annual ranking and awards, launched the 50 Best Discovery. This exciting new way to explore the world is completely guided by the recommendations from the 1,700-plus independent expert voters behind the 50 Best restaurant and bar rankings.

For 17 years, 50 Best has been compiling authoritative rankings based on the votes of its extensive international network of experts. Until today, 50 Best only revealed the restaurants and bars which received sufficient votes for them to be ranked. 50 Best Discovery now provides a deeper, richer library for people to draw on for eating and drinking inspiration.

50 Best Discovery gives discerning diners and drinkers the chance to explore restaurants and bars that have received votes from 50 Best experts across the world, featuring more than 1,600 reviews of venues in 75 countries.

The library combines destinations from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The World’s 50 Best Bars, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Bars rankings and other far-flung locales to comprise a diverse and tempting range of restaurants and bars, empirically recommended by its Academy. This 1,700-strong Academy comprises the world’s leading food and drink writers, chefs, restaurateurs and bar owners, global gastronomes and regional cuisine specialists.

A new website features a powerful search engine, which allows users to search by city, town and region to find restaurants and bars in a destination they may be travelling to, or to look for a reliable new dining or drinking experience closer to home. Locations and reviews sit side by side to allow easy-to-navigate functionality with each entry displaying location, price, contact details, imagery and a bite-size profile.

Whether searching for the hottest back-street ramen bar in Tokyo, boundary-pushing fine dining in San Francisco, or the best martini in Madrid, 50 Best Discovery allows adventurous gourmets to explore hidden gems, secret spots and timeless classics, providing a unique itinerary for culinary and cocktail adventures.

“When The World’s 50 Best Restaurants was established in 2002, it started a journey that would see us showcase the very best places to eat and drink,” shared William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best.

” Gastronomic tourism has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years, evident in the rapid expansion of our social media followers to more than two million and the continued growth of our global events. For the first time, we are now able to offer a comprehensive library featuring a vast number of restaurants and bars. For food and drink lovers this is the ultimate map of the world; essential for planning gastronomic adventures,” added Drew.