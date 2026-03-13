Zegna, the Italian luxury menswear house known for its exceptional fabrics and understated tailoring, has just launched its first major fragrance collection in years — and it is not what you might expect from a high-end menswear house.

Memorie is a set of six eaux de parfum, each one built around a specific moment, place, or object from the life of founder Ermenegildo Zegna: the inkwell on his desk at dawn, the wool mill at the heart of his nature reserve, the mountain road he drove in his Lancia Aurelia, the forest floor after rain. Three of the world’s most respected master perfumers — Dominique Ropion, Quentin Bisch, and Fabrice Pellegrin — spent over two years translating those memories into scent. The result is one of the most personal fragrance collections a luxury house has produced in recent memory.

Here is what is in each bottle, why the collection matters, and where Zegna is headed.

The House Behind the Scent

It all begins in the Italian Alps, in Trivero, a small town nestled in the Piedmont highlands, where a teenage Ermenegildo Zegna founded a wool mill in 1910 and, over a century later, left behind one of the most quietly powerful names in luxury menswear. His legacy was built not just on exceptional fabric, but on an entire vision of Italian life — measured, beautiful, rooted in landscape, craft, and inherited knowledge.

Memorie — memories, in Italian — is the house’s attempt to make that vision breathable. Each of the six refillable 100ml glass flacons is identically shaped, distinguished from its siblings only by a soft gradient hue calibrated to the emotion of its fragrance. This is not fragrance as afterthought. It is fragrance as architecture.

The Six Volumes

Zegna Il Calamaio Eau de Parfum — by Dominique Ropion



We begin before dawn, in the founder’s study. Il Calamaio means inkwell, and Ropion has built this scent around the quality of early-morning thought: inky, leathery, anchored by amber, with rose absolute and oud woven through its structure. “The fragrance is built like a thought: structured and deeply rooted in craft,” Ropion says. He imagined Ermenegildo in those liminal hours when ideas are still forming — fragile, private, not yet spoken aloud. The result smells like a man who takes his work seriously.

Il Lanificio Eau de Parfum — by Fabrice Pellegrin



From the study, we move into the heart of Oasi Zegna — the extraordinary 38.6-square-mile nature reserve the founder created in the Biella Alps — and specifically to the wool mill at its center. Pellegrin’s chosen key note, vanilla tahitensis, is a rare, almost narcotic variety of vanilla, chosen because it could convey what he called the “almost tactile sensation” of touching the finest wool fibres: “that extreme softness, enveloping, almost alive.” Creamy sandalwood and suede deepen the warmth. This is a fragrance that feels like being wrapped in something impossibly soft.

A Trivero — by Quentin Bisch

Bisch takes us out of the mill and onto the road — specifically into the leather seat of Ermenegildo’s Lancia Aurelia, curving through mountain bends. “A Trivero captures the moment when one leaves a familiar setting to venture into the unknown,” he says. Alpine air arrives first — fresh, aromatic, uncompromising — lifted by rose and lavender before myrrh brings a resinous, warm depth that evokes the engine turning over. It is the smell of departure, of curiosity, of going somewhere you haven’t been before.

Il Sottobosco — by Fabrice Pellegrin

Into the woods now. Il Sottobosco — undergrowth — opens with a spicy, citrus-bright burst of pink pepper, evoking rain droplets catching morning light, before carrot seeds carry the scent into something almost fruity and strange. It settles, finally, into earthy patchouli: the forest floor itself, layered, dense, alive with depth. Pellegrin has created something of seemingly infinite complexity here — woody, spicy, and green all at once, a scent with genuine shadow in it.

La Panoramica — by Dominique Ropion

Ermenegildo Zegna didn’t just build a wool mill. He built a road — a panoramic mountain route through more than 500,000 pine trees, gifted to the region as a public work of infrastructure and beauty. Ropion wanted this fragrance to feel like a living environment, not a postcard. Invigorating pine anchors it, tempered by aromatic lavender to bring warmth, while earthy vetiver grounds everything in the landscape rather than lifting it above it. You can feel the altitude. You can feel the trees.

Saga del Piemonte Eau de Parfum — by Fabrice Pellegrin

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The final chapter belongs to evening — to the end of a long day, the warmth of gathered family, laughter absorbed into plaster walls. Saga del Piemonte opens on coffee and ratafia, a cherry-based liqueur traditional to Piedmont, lending the opening an almost celebratory, gourmand glow. The dry-down shifts to woody, ambered depths. It is the smell of a man settled into his own story, comfortable with how it turned out.

The Bigger Picture: Why Now?

Fragrance is rarely just fragrance, and for Zegna, the timing of Memorie says as much as its contents.

Artistic director Alessandro Sartori has spoken about the olfactory dimension as something fundamental to completing the full sensory world the house wants to offer — the experience that goes beyond the wardrobe and the silhouette to encompass the whole life of the person Zegna dresses. This is a brand in the middle of a deliberate expansion of its universe — not a pivot, but a deepening.

The runway work makes this context vivid. The Fall/Winter 2025 collection, titled The Legend of Vellus Aureum, wove together myth, art, and craftsmanship, drawing on the Greek legend of the Golden Fleece as a metaphor for Zegna’s own relentless pursuit of the world’s finest wool. The most recent collection, Fall/Winter 2026-27, titled A Family Closet, turned the lens on generational continuity and the emotional weight of inherited objects — “the pages of a diary we write throughout our existence,” in Sartori’s words. Memorie, with its six chapters from a founder’s life, fits this narrative perfectly: it is A Family Closet in liquid form.

Geographically, the house has also been stretching. In June 2025, Zegna staged its first-ever runway show outside Italy, presenting the SS26 collection at the Dubai Opera House — a market where the brand holds six stores — and bringing its Villa Zegna experiential concept to the UAE for a week-long programme of client events. A Los Angeles show is confirmed for June 5, 2027, continuing the brand’s push into new geographies with the same deliberate pace it applies to everything else.

The ambassador landscape is equally telling. William Chan — Chinese actor and singer who has collaborated with Zegna since 2018 — joins an existing constellation that includes Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and tennis player Alexander Zverev. Mikkelsen fronts the Memorie campaign: a short film shot at Casa Zegna — the family’s historic home within Oasi Zegna — directed by Boramy Viguier from a script by Roman Coppola, journeying through all six fragrance chapters. Sartori was clear about why no one else could have done it: “He’s not just a testimonial, he’s a friend of the family. It wouldn’t have been the same with another face.”

Who Is This For, and Where Can You Find It?

The pricing places Memorie firmly in niche luxury fragrance territory — above designer, well below the truly rarefied stratosphere of bespoke perfumery. In the US, each fragrance retails at $349 for 100ml, with 150ml refills available at $249. The refillable format is deliberate and worth noting: it speaks to longevity, sustainability, and the expectation that the customer will return — not once, but repeatedly.

The collection is rolling out through selected Zegna boutiques, the brand’s own e-commerce, and a curated selection of department stores and perfumeries globally, including Harrods in London. These are not mass-market shelves. The distribution is intentionally selective, positioning Memorie alongside the niche perfumery houses that have come to dominate the conversation among serious fragrance collectors, rather than competing with designer counters.

The target customer is, broadly, the same man Zegna has always dressed: someone who considers craft before cost, who reads the ingredients rather than the advertisement, who finds the idea of a fragrance inspired by a founder’s inkwell more compelling than one named after a celebrity. Someone who, if they already own a Zegna suit, will find in these bottles the same philosophy rendered in a different medium — patient, restrained, built to last.

It is worth noting that the beauty license behind Memorie is held by Give Back Beauty, which took over the Zegna beauty account in 2023, replacing The Estée Lauder Companies. The shift in partner is itself a signal: Give Back Beauty specialises in niche and independent fragrance brands, not mass-market launches. This is not an accident.

Zegna has always understood that its real product is not just fabric — it is a particular vision of Italian life: measured, beautiful, rooted in landscape, craft, and inherited knowledge. Memorie doesn’t expand that vision so much as make it breathable. Six flacons, six chapters, one founder who built roads through pine forests and kept meticulous records of the finest wool on earth. You can smell it now.