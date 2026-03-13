There are hotel suites that impress, and there are hotel suites that say something. The Haute Couture Suite by Isabelle Huppert, on the sixth floor of the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia in Paris, belongs firmly to the second category — and with its latest additions, it has grown considerably more articulate.

This is not a suite named after a celebrity for marketing purposes. It is, in the most literal sense, a room that thinks like Isabelle Huppert.

At the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, Isabelle Huppert hasn’t decorated a room — she’s inhabited one



When the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia opened in 2021, it did something quietly radical with its most exceptional rooms. Rather than filling them with generic luxury — the usual marble, the usual gold, the usual nothing — it invited specific, irreplaceable personalities to leave their actual imprint. The result is a floor of signature suites that read less like hotel rooms and more like portraits: a Presidential Suite, a Joséphine Baker Suite, an Amour, a Francis Ford Coppola. Each one embodies a spirit, a history, a set of obsessions.

Among them, the Haute Couture Suite by Isabelle Huppert — designed by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte — has always been the most intellectually demanding. Styled like a Parisian apartment with views across the capital’s rooftops, it blends what the actress herself calls the rigor of a masculine wardrobe with French glamour: precise, unsentimental, and genuinely beautiful. Now, four years after its inauguration, the suite has been enriched with a new set of personal selections that make it feel even more completely, unmistakably hers.

The Dress

The first thing you notice in the living room — set against Walter Knoll furnishings — is a Balenciaga dress. Not a replica, not a reference, not a framed photograph: the actual bespoke ensemble designed by Demna for Huppert and worn by her at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. A long skirt paired with a structured jacket, crafted from upcycled denim — bold and architectural, yet carrying the ease of something made for a specific body and a specific moment.

Its presence in the room is a curatorial statement. Fashion here is not decoration. It is biography.

The Books

Scattered throughout the suite, selected personally by Huppert, is a library that tells you everything about how she moves through the world. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. The Professor of Desire by Philip Roth. Memoirs of a Dutiful Daughter by Simone de Beauvoir. The Magic Mountain by Thomas Mann. And, as a perfect counterweight to all that modernist weight, The Barber of Seville by Beaumarchais — sharp, comic, irreverent.

These are not books chosen for their spines. They are books chosen for their voices: lucid, often unsettling, perpetually in search of freedom. Powerful women and conflicted men, all circling the same questions about desire, identity, and the cost of living fully. A guest who actually reads them — which this suite quietly invites — will emerge having spent time inside the same literary world that shaped one of cinema’s most extraordinary minds.

The Music

Then there is the playlist. Curated by Huppert herself, it is one of the suite’s most intimate gestures — and one of its most revealing. It moves from heartbreak to solitude to sensuality to triumph: Jacques Brel and The Rolling Stones for torn love; Barbara and Simon & Garfunkel for inhabited solitude; Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald for the particular warmth of late evenings; Queen and Nina Simone for the mornings when you need to feel invincible.

Opera arrives too — Puccini’s tender O mio babbino caro, and then the virtuosic fury of Mozart’s Der Hölle Rache, the Queen of the Night aria, perhaps the most ferocious two minutes in all of classical music. The Beatles bring light. Zaho de Sagazan — the young French artist who has become one of the most compelling voices of her generation — brings something harder to name. The whole thing is less a playlist than a self-portrait in song.

The Photographs, the Cinema

New photographs by Eric Guillemain, shot at the Lutetia itself, hang in the bedroom — intimate, luminous images of Huppert in the hotel’s hushed light. They complete the sense that this room is not inspired by someone but actually occupied by them, even in their absence.

And for cinema, the suite offers access to the programme of the Christine Cinéma Club, one of Huppert’s cherished haunts on the Left Bank — a small, legendary arthouse cinema that has been running since 1970. In a single gesture, the suite extends its aesthetic logic from the wardrobe to the bookshelf to the record player to the screen.

What Could Be Done Even Better

The suite already achieves something genuinely rare: coherence. Every element belongs. But there is space to go further — and the most interesting direction is inward, toward the full texture of a life rather than just its public-facing aesthetics.

Cinema. The film programme could be deepened into a curated selection annotated by Huppert herself — not just the Christine Cinéma Club schedule, but her own handwritten notes on why a particular film matters, what to watch for, what it changed in her. A small leather booklet, tucked on the nightstand, would transform a cinema listing into a private masterclass.

The books. A facsimile of a personal copy with her marginalia, or a first edition chosen for its specific significance to her, would elevate the library from a curated collection to a genuine trace of a reading life rather than a beautiful one.

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The dress. The Balenciaga is a stroke of genius, but it invites a question: what comes next? A rotating object — a different piece of clothing, a different artifact from a different chapter of her career — arriving each season would keep the suite alive and in motion, a reason to return rather than simply to visit once.

The music. The playlist, currently experienced passively, could be made more deliberate: a beautifully produced booklet with Huppert’s own notes on each song — why Brel, why Nina Simone, why Mozart at that particular pitch of fury — would transform background listening into something closer to a private conversation.

The table. This is perhaps the most unexplored territory. What does Isabelle Huppert actually eat? The suite could offer a signature breakfast — not a generic luxury spread, but something specific: the tartine she orders, the tea she drinks, the single thing she cannot start a morning without. A small card explaining the choice, in her own words, would cost almost nothing and mean everything. Further, a curated restaurant list — not the obvious Michelin recommendations but her actual Paris: the bistrot she returns to after a long shoot, the wine she drinks when celebrating, the neighbourhood she eats in when she doesn’t want to be seen — would be worth more to a certain kind of guest than any concierge directory.

The journey. And then there is the question of where she goes. A travel insert — Huppert’s own short-list of the places that have mattered to her, the cities that appear in her dreams, the hotels that have felt like home — would complete the portrait. Not a sponsored list, but something genuinely confessional: Vienna for the opera, Tokyo for the silence, a particular village in the south of France for reasons she’d rather keep private. Destinations chosen not for their prestige but for what they do to her, the way the books were chosen not for their covers but for their voices.

The suite is already a self-portrait. These additions would make it a memoir.

The Point

The Mandarin Oriental Lutetia’s signature suites rest on a serious idea: that luxury, at its most meaningful, is not about surface but about depth — about contact with a genuine sensibility, a real set of values, an actual human intelligence. In that context, the Haute Couture Suite by Isabelle Huppert is among the most successful things the hotel has done.

It is, in the end, a room that has been thought about. In a world of interchangeable opulence, that is rarer than any thread count.

And the Woman Herself? Very Much at Work

It would be tempting, in the context of a suite this contemplative, to imagine Isabelle Huppert in a period of quiet reflection — settled, like Ermenegildo Zegna in his Saga del Piemonte chair, watching the day close. She is not.

At 73, she is operating at a pace that would exhaust actresses half her age.

Her film La Femme la plus riche du monde — in which she plays a character loosely inspired by Liliane Bettencourt, the L’Oréal heiress at the center of one of France’s most scandalous politico-financial affairs — premiered at Cannes 2025 and earned her yet another César nomination for Best Actress. Opposite Laurent Lafitte, she is characteristically formidable: power and fragility braided together in a performance that reminds you why no one else on earth quite does what she does.

That is not all. She has already shot Luz, a Franco-Chinese virtual reality drama directed by Flora Lau that premiered at Sundance, in which she plays a Hong Kong gallerist navigating grief across two continents. She has signed on for All About Corinne, a witty behind-the-scenes comedy directed by Marc Fitoussi — the man who helmed her episodes of Call My Agent — in which she plays a background actress convinced her breakthrough is imminent, alongside Sandrine Kiberlain and Diane Kruger. And waiting further down the line is The Blood Countess, directed by Ulrike Ottinger and co-written with Nobel Prize laureate Elfriede Jelinek, in which Huppert plays the legendary 16th-century Hungarian noblewoman Elizabeth Báthory — vampire, serial killer, and arguably her most gothic role to date.

Retirement, clearly, is not a concept she has entertained.

Which makes the suite, in a way, even more interesting. This is not a monument to a life winding down. It is a room that belongs to a woman still very much in motion — still choosing difficult roles, still crossing borders, still adding chapters. The books on the shelves, the dress on display, the playlist on the speakers: they are not relics. They are dispatches from someone still very much in the middle of the story.

Photo Credits :

Photo © Eric Guillemain / Hairstyle © Coiffure Alex Lagardère / Forty-One Studio + Agency

Design © Jonathan Huguet / Makeup © Hugo Villard