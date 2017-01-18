Tiffany Appoints Reed Krakoff to the Newly Created Role of Chief Artistic Officer.

In 2016, designer Reed Krakoff served as a creative collaborator for Tiffany with the re-launch of a luxury accessories collection, which the jewelry house anticipates will debut for Holiday 2017.

Now, Tiffany & Co., the internationally renowned jeweler founded in New York in 1837, announced that Reed Krakoff will join Tiffany in the new position of Chief Artistic Officer, effective February 1. Reed will direct design for TIFFANY & CO. brand jewelry, as well as luxury accessories, and lead the brand’s overarching artistic and design vision with respect to stores, e-commerce, marketing and advertising.

A three-time CFDA Award winner, Reed is celebrated globally for his contributions to the worlds of fashion, interior design and the arts. Reed formerly served as president and executive creative director of Coach, after holding a senior design role at Ralph Lauren, and most recently helmed his eponymous luxury fashion line of womenswear and accessories.

“Reed’s extraordinary talent and deep understanding of iconic American design, and Tiffany’s defining role in its legacy, make him poised for great success in this new position,” said Frederic Cumenal, chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co. “His expertise and creativity will continue to help build Tiffany as a global house of luxury.”

“I’m honored to join Tiffany as Chief Artistic Officer and fully dedicate my creative focus to this storied American luxury brand,” said Reed Krakoff. “The exceptional opportunity to further Tiffany’s rich creative legacy of design and craftsmanship, and join the incredible talent within Tiffany, is truly inspiring.”

After three-and-a-half years, Francesca Amfitheatrof – who served as Design Director and was responsible for the design of Tiffany & Co. brand jewelry – will leave the house to pursue other opportunities. She has made important contributions to the portfolio, and Tiffany “is deeply grateful for the unique creative perspective she brought to the brand.”