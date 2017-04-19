Villa Falcone is a romantic Santa Barbara Tuscan style home perched in the gated community of Shadestone within Scottsdale Mountain.

Villa Falcone features a castle-like great room with natural stone walls, a fluted tortoise-shell chandelier, and a carved limestone mantel and fireplace. Four elegant Juliette balconies overlook the extensive sitting area beneath the soaring tongue and groove wood ceiling with 20-inch hand-hewed beams. French doors lead out to the main patio and pool deck. Two stunning pools offer formal or fun swimming, a jetted spa, a waterslide, a water wall feature, and even a hidden grotto behind a waterfall. Combined with the swim-up barstools and lush grounds, this oasis in the desert is perfect for entertaining.

The homes balconies provide access for residents and guests alike to soak up the sun and the soft breezes while viewing stunning mountain, desert, and city lights views. The spacious master en-suite is its own retreat complete with a sitting area. His and her Onyx vanities and walk-in closets boast custom built-in cabinetry, while a crystal chandelier suspended from a domed ceiling offers elegance for a luxurious soak in the master tub. Guests can enjoy their own separate guest quarters, complete with their own bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen, and 2-car garage.

Additional rooms in the home include a refined library, home gym, office, as well as a music, family, and game room. Casual and formal dining spaces offer opportunities to enjoy the finest delicacies and conversation, while an observation tower allows residents to feast on 360-degree views.

There’s no better way to enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine and stunning desert landscape than outdoors at Villa Falcone. Extensive balconies and patios offer terrace views of the Valley of the Sun, while fully landscaped grounds turn the estate into a lush oasis for your enjoyment.

Not one, but two heatable pools offer their own patios and distinctive ambiance. The sleek upper formal pool and therapy-jet spa boast glass tile with a custom mosaic medallion. Take the water slide down to the larger lower pool where a natural stone grotto, water wall and waterfall await. Enjoy cocktails at the swim-up bar stools and bask in the lush surroundings while soaking up endless city lights and mountain views.

If you want to be closer to the stars, take the spiral staircase to the soaring observation tower, with even more incredible views of the Sonoran Desert.

This jewel of the desert will be sold at a luxury no reserve auction on May 18th, 2017 by Supreme Auctions.