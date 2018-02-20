



Who wouldn’t want to wake up here every morning?

Dorchester Collection to manage most exclusive address on The Palm. One Palm will be the first residential development in the Middle East to be managed by Dorchester Collection.

One Palm is the most exclusive address on The Palm Jumeirah and home to Dubai’s most expensive apartment.

Dorchester Collection will land in Dubai for the first time with a stunning new development on the banks of Dubai Canal, featuring an ultra-luxury hotel and serviced residences at the One Palm.

One Palm made global headlines last year when its penthouse sold for a record-breaking AED 102 million, making it the most expensive apartment in Dubai. The 910,000 sq. ft. design-led project is rapidly shaping up to become a unique architectural statement unlike anything else in the region. The 90 apartments include three, four and five-bedroom residences, each offering incredible views of Dubai Marina’s skyline, Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf.

One Palm’s unique structure is designed by New York architects SOMA. Inside, each residence will be a statement of personal taste with owners able to choose their interior from two of the world’s most esteemed design companies – either Japanese firm Super Potato, known for its chic and modern fit- outs, or the opulent rich textures of London-based design studio Elicyon, famed for its involvement in the renowned One Hyde Park building.

The Dorchester One Palm luxury hotel will be equipped with an unrivalled range of amenities and facilities to cater to its residents. The One Palm Clubhouse will include an informal restaurant, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor cinema and BBQ area, cigar lounge and a spa.