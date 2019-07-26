An intriguing playground for petrolheads opens in Macau

For those searching for their latest high powered toy: The Most Insane Garage in the World comes to Macau.

TheArsenale showcases the world’s most sought-after rare finds from land, sea and air.

Prepare to see the AI-operated Roborace car sitting beside private jets, custom motorcycles holding graphic skateboards, and the ultimate unity between tradition and technology. From microscopical accuracy to finding perfection in imperfections, TheArsenale has something to quench every thirst.

City of Dreams, has unveiled another exclusive attraction with “The Most Insane Garage in the World” — the first The Arsenale showroom in Asia opening at the iconic resort.

The store brings together rare cars, private jets, submarines, custom motorcycles, exclusive branded boats, bicycles and graphic skateboards, timepieces, artworks and more.

Following the launch of high-profile locations in Paris, Miami and Dubai, TheArsenale showroom at City of Dreams will feature more than 40 extraordinary machines and other unique items guaranteed to excite collectors and speed demons alike. These include a Formula 1 and Formula E, two speed machines showcasing the ultimate racing technology from

one of the fastest motorsports disciplines in the world, together with Roborace, the first pilot-less car ever to compete in racing events, and Centauri’s pioneering Valkyrie.

The showroom retail space also features The Rezvani Tank, the Hellcat-Powered beast that stole the show in the action-packed movie ‘Men in Black’. Nearby are the luxurious BMX bikes created in collaboration with Dior and surfboards branded by Ferrari and Bentley. TheArtpark — the art section of TheArsenale — also highlights The Tank designed by music legend Pharrell Williams, a striking artwork in the form of a pink chair with gleaming tank-treads.

For the first time, visitors will have the chance to see, interact with and purchase machines that are straight out of their wildest dreams.