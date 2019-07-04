The winners of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 have been decided

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 Winners.

With 20 categories and 144 nominees, the results of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, in partnership with Harvey Nichols, are in. In what is Vogue’s second installment of this prestigious awards campaign, the competition this year was strong, said vogue. The Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 went to Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10.

“First launched in 1997, this iconic foundation has evolved and adapted, but ultimately stood the test of time to still be the go-to foundation for many. Now available in over 60 shades it is known for its reliable long-lasting, even coverage,” wrote vogue’s beauty editors.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty won as the Best Influencer Brand of the year. YSL’s Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer was praised for being lightweight but still durable to conceal and perfect in an instant. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow was named the “Skin Enhancer of the Year”. This updated version oofers an injection of glow for a soft-focus, radiant finish on the skin.

The anti-ageing and radiance-inducing results of the Augustinus Bader Cream brought the revolutionary face cream the Harvey Nichols x British Vogue ‘Best in Beauty’ Award of 2019. The product was declared one of the newest and innovative beauty heroes. Chanel’s fresh colognes scooped the Best Blockbuster Fragrance prize. Best Niche Fragrance trophy went to Jo Malone London Wild Flowers & Weeds Collection.