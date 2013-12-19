The art of colour or Devotion by Fabergé

The Fabergé jewellery house celebrates special lifetime events, milestones and memorable moments with inspirational, gemstone-set engagement, anniversary and celebratory rings from the new Devotion collection. Fabergé’s vibrant gemstones are chosen for their exquisite colour, cut, clarity and character. The Devotion Collection offers both

ornate and sleek designs, catering to both contemporary and classical tastes.

Fabergé Devotion Cabochon Emerald Ring features a Gemfields’ Zambian cabochon emerald and round white diamonds set in platinum.



Fabergé Devotion Pink Sapphire 6.93cts Ring features a cushion cut pink sapphire of 6.93 carats and round and oval white diamonds set in 18 carat white gold.



Fabergé Devotion Amethyst 6.55cts Ring features a cushion cut amethyst of 6.55 carats and white round diamonds set in 18 carat white and red gold.



Fabergé Devotion Emerald Earrings feature round white diamonds and Gemfields’ Zambian emeralds set in 18 carat white gold.

Fabergé Devotion Aquamarine 29.72cts Ring features an oval santa maria blue aquamarine of 29.72 carats and round white diamonds set in platinum.



Fabergé Devotion Opal Ring features an oval fire opal of 11.57 carats and round white diamonds set in platinum.



Fabergé Devotion Cabochon Sapphire 19.43cts Ring features a cabochon blue sapphire of 19.43 carats, tapered baguette and round white diamonds set in 18 carat white gold.