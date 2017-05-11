This article titled “The Alexa effect: what we can expect from her new collection” was written by Jess Cartner-Morley, for theguardian.com on Wednesday 10th May 2017 16.55 UTC

Fashion has a million so-called influencers, but only one Alexa Chung. She put a generation of millennials in Peter Pan collars, brought the Barbour jacket back from the dead to backstage at Glastonbury, and is the reason why you have so many pairs of ankle boots. So her Alexachung collection, which goes on sale 31 May, is going to hit your wardrobe hard. Here are our predictions for the three ways in which Alexa will impact your summer 2017 look, based on close scrutiny of her Vogue reveal.

Pixie Geldof wearing a printed crepe hooded dress by Alexachung, shot for Vogue. Photograph: Oliver Hadlee Pearch

1. The hoodie midi dress will be this year’s alpha Glastonbury look

Alexa’s best friend Pixie Geldof is photographed for Vogue wearing a hooded jasmine-printed crepe dress by Alexachung. Which translates as: hooded dresses will be to 2017 what cold-shoulder blouses and high-waisted denim shorts were to 2016. The dress is £485, which is quite steep. On the other hand, a Vetements hoodie dress like the one Rihanna has is £1,090.

Alexa Chung in a Cheongsam dress. Photograph: alexachung/instagram

A Cheongsam dress on the Zadig and Voltaire catwalk last season. Photograph: Ovidiu Hrubaru/RexShutterstock

2. The cheongsam dress replaces the pie-crust collar blouse

A £450 cheongsam mini dress in pale blue with pearl buttons is the standout Alexachung party piece revealed so far, worn by Burberry model Molly Smith in Vogue. The collar is classic Alexa, and Alexa has a longstanding thing for cheongsams. (Fellow stalkers, sorry fans, will recall from Instagram that she wore a black one to her 31st birthday party in 2014.) The dress has an edgy severed-hand design, instead of the more traditional crysanthemums. Get ready to want one.

Alexa Chung in sparkly beret on the cover of June’s Vogue. Photograph: Mario Testino

3. Berets. Incoming

The gold sequin beret Alexa wears on the cover of Vogue isn’t from her label, it’s vintage. But, still, she’s wearing it, and she’s been snapped off-duty in a woollen one recently too. Berets – as seen at the Beyoncé Super Bowl show last year, and at Dior’s most recent show – are back.

In the interview, Chung says: “This is a moment in my life where I felt I could dedicate all my attention in one direction. Age has something to do with it … I’m young enough and excited enough to start something new, but old enough to have learnt a bit. And confident enough to think I could pull it off.” More excitingly: “I’d love to open a shop. This is just the start.”

The collection will be available from May 31 at Alexachung.com and Style.com. See the full shoot in the June issue of Vogue, on sale Friday

