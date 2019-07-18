Tecnorib, the official licensee of Pirelli brand inflatable boats, unveiled the new Pirelli 1250

The new Pirelli 1250 is reconciling the needs of sport, comfort, and design.

The ‘piazzetta’ in Portofino, a global symbol of Italian appeal and an evergreen destination for the international jet set, was the location chosen by Azimut Yachts dealer V Marine to organise a special happening for boat owners. From July 12 to 14, guests at this event for yachting and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts enjoyed cocktail parties, gala dinners and adrenaline- pumping sea trials in the company of guest stars from the world of show business.

TecnoRib, partner to the Avigliana-based shipyard, played a leading role at the three-day event and during the gala dinner on July 12, Tecnorib Managing Director Gianni De Bonis unveiled for the first time ever the scale model of the new PIRELLI 1250.

“An exclusive location and outstanding guests were the perfect ingredients for the presentation of our 1250, a model that will make its official debut at the 2020 Düsseldorf Boat Show. It rounds out a range that, when we take J-LINE tenders into account, starts at 2.9 meters in length and goes all the way up to 19 meters,” said Gianni De Bonis.

Pirelli 1250 is a walk-around designed jointly with Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team, featuring forward and aft sundecks, a day area with an outdoor table, and a lower deck with a convertible dinette and a head. The new PIRELLI 1250 is the first model in a new product line created to satisfy the most demanding customers by reconciling the needs of sport, comfort and design in a versatile boat suited for use both on a daily basis and as a chase boat, or alternatively for mid-range cruising.

For the two days after the dinner, guests had the opportunity to admire and climb on board the Azimut Special Edition of the PIRELLI J45, the PIRELLI 1400 Cabin and the PIRELLI 880 L Edition.