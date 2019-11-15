New Audi S8: Sports car-level performance paired with comfort and efficiency

The new Audi S8 combines progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism, and even traffic light information.

The new Audi S8** can be a highly comfortable luxury sedan or a truly dynamic sports car – it’s entirely up to the driver.

Audi S8’s high-tech system, which works in combination with the air suspension, can lift or push down each wheel separately via electromechanical actuators. It is, therefore, possible for the first time to actively control the trim of the body in any driving situation and thus greatly reduce pitch or roll during acceleration or braking. The front camera, which detects larger road surface irregularities, enables this to be done predictively.

The car’s 4.0 TFSI engine – a biturbo eight-cylinder unit – produces 420 kW (571 hp) and an opulent 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Itis combined with MHEV technology for the perfect symbiosis of efficiency and comfort with exhilarating performance. The predictive active suspension, dynamic-all-wheel steering and Quattro drive with sport differential provide for outstanding vehicle dynamics straight from the factory.

“Since we mentioned the S8 is unlike some of the other recent Audi Sport products, it’s worth pointing out it has real quad exhausts as opposed to other S-badged cars launched by the Four Rings this year with those ghastly fake tips. Much like it’s the case with the exterior, there are subtle hints on the inside to let you know you’re dealing with something more exciting than a regular A8,” commented motor1.com.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155.3 mph) it takes just 3.8 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph).Iron-lined cylinder barrels in the aluminum crankcase reduce friction for exceptionally smooth running. Automatically actuatedflaps in the exhaust system underscore the impressive sound.

Sports car-level emotion and performance are paired with comfort and efficiency. The mild-hybrid system (MHEV) works continuously to reduce fuel consumption. Its 48-volt belt alternator starter and the additional lithium-ion battery enable coasting with the engine switched off, fast restart and an extended start-stop range. Fuel savings of up to 0.8 liters per 100 kilometers are possible in everyday driving. The cylinder on-demand system, which deactivates individual cylinders in low-load operating situations, provides for additional efficiency. The vehicle’s sound system features active noise cancellation to eliminate intrusive cabin noise for the ultimate in comfort.

MMI navigation plus serves as the infotainment and media center in the new S8. Besides the integration of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, the extensive Audi connect range includes numerous car-to-X services that draw on the swarm intelligence of the Audi fleet. Traffic light information is a new feature that Audi is adding successively in selected European cities. Thanks to the interconnection with the city’s infrastructure, the vehicle receives information from the central traffic light computer via a server, which allows the driver to select a speed to match the next green-light phase.