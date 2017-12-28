Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel is introducing a relaxed elegance befitting of its Southern heritage.

This new luxury hotel in Atlanta will provide guests with a new lens through which to experience Buckhead, an exciting part of Atlanta with its own unique history and culture. The Whitley, named for Buckhead’s namesake John Whitley, will serve as the premier location for business, leisure, meetings and events in Buckhead.

The Luxury Collection Hotels and Resorts announced the debut of The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, situated in the heart of Atlanta’s urban chic Buckhead neighborhood. Owned by Host Hotels and Resorts, and officially rebranding from the iconic The Ritz Carlton, Buckhead, The Whitley joins a growing ensemble of more than 100 Luxury Collection hotels and resorts around the world.

The hotel’s 56 luxe suites range in size from 720 to 1,800 square feet, with every room offering guests the opulent comforts of a spacious living area. The Whitley Club Level offers an exclusive experience with curated touches like chef-created breakfasts and a complimentary nightcap before bed, and all rooms provide access to the immersive center.

The Whitley introduces a newly renovated restaurant, bar, and Legacy Ballroom that includes 14-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, a wall of windows and private alfresco terrace. Future enhancements include a sophisticated guestroom renovation, a refresh of public spaces and the introduction of an incomparable arrival experience. Embracing The Luxury Collection’s reputation for being an authority on the locale, guests will also be able to unlock the destination with the assistance of the concierge ambassador.

With more than 30,000 square feet of versatile function space, The Whitley also maintains Buckhead’s historic purpose as a meeting place. The hotel’s 31 diverse event spaces serve as superlative settings for gatherings ranging from intimate corporate retreats to large charity galas to weddings.