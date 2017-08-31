This article titled “Smacircle S1: ebike preview” was written by Martin Love, for The Observer on Sunday 4th June 2017 05.00 UTC

Tired legs? Fed up with walking? Fed up waiting for the bus? Just plain fed up? It’s time you met the Smacircle S1. It’s the world’s smallest, most lightweight folding ebike. It fits into a rucksack and weighs just 7kg. In five easy steps it pops up into a snazzy runaround. The tiny wheels and yoga-roll seat will put you into an instantly giddy mood. It’s made from carbon fibre and the silent 240w motor is powered by a Samsung battery which is good for about 12 miles on a 2.5-hour charge. Twist the throttle and you’ll whizz along at up to 12mph. There are no pedals and, rather than brakes, it has embedded stoppers which slow the engine rather than the wheels. The bike is linked to your phone and it’s through an app that you lock and unlock it. Bet you feel better already.

Price: £1,155

Frame: carbon

Motor: 240w

Range: 12 miles

indiegogo.com (available October)

Email Martin at martin.love@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter@MartinLove166

guardian.co.uk © Guardian News & Media Limited 2010

Published via the Guardian News Feed plugin for WordPress.