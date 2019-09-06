Skai – the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered aircraft



Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based Alakai Technologies is transforming the way the world moves through hydrogen-powered mobility. According to Alakai, hydrogen is the best energy source for air mobility.

Co-designed by Designworks, the design innovation studio of BMW Group, Alakai’s Skai is a radically simple air mobility system designed to go from A to Anywhere. It uses hydrogen fuel cells, to provide an energy solution that’s truly clean from end to end.

From its sleek, uncluttered design, radically simple and safe electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, to its fuel source – a system that runs entirely on hydrogen fuel cells – Skai is poised to be one of the safest, cleanest and most versatile air mobility solutions introduced to the world.

“Only simplicity can solve today’s most complex challenges, to create practical transportation for all. A powerful solution that is SIMPLE, SAFE and CLEAN.”

Hydrogen is the cleanest overall energy solution.

Offering the lowest environmental footprint of any fuel on the planet. Skai’s hydrogen fuel cells can be 95% reused, and the remaining 5% can be 99% recycled. It’s part of an ecologically positive life cycle that gets closer to zero impact with every generation. And its only emission is pure water.

“Skai offers practical, real-life solutions to everything from relieving traffic congestion to delivering supplies during natural disasters. Skai is set to offer affordable, realistic applications in the commercial, private, freight, and personal air mobility markets,” said Brian Morrison, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of Alaka’i Technologies.

Skai’s core team members are nationally-recognized aerospace experts, engineers, and veteran pilots who have served in top-level positions at NASA, Raytheon, Beech, Cirrus, Dayjet, and the Department of Defense

Skai’s team believes that simplicity is smart engineering. It’s a deeply rational process that leads to the best solutions. A good example is Skai’s advanced, simple design. It can be produced efficiently and in large numbers, making Skai more affordable for everyone. Which makes the benefits increase as well, reducing traffic and pollution, and improving our quality of life. All through the power of simplicity.

The heart of Skai, and one of its most revolutionary features, is the use of hydrogen fuel cells, a clean environmental solution from end to end.

With the advantage of being 95% reusable and the remaining (99%) recyclable, Skai’s hydrogen fuel cells offer reliable, safe and environmentally clean emission comprised solely of heat and water. This is a stark alternative to traditional fuel and battery sources. Hydrogen fuel cells allow Skai to travel further distances and carry a greater payload.

With a range of up to 4 Hours / ~400 Miles, Skai is designed for the ultimate in safety, with an Airframe Parachute. Equipped with six reliable, quiet, efficient electric motors with designed-in redundancy, the aircraft seats up to five passengers. The piloted version was launched first, with autonomous versions to follow.

“Air mobility is a very exciting and fascinating topic,” said Holger Hampf, President of Designworks. “Our focus for this project was to help building a new consumer facing brand from scratch – considering and designing all touchpoints – digital, physical and service. And as a result, delivering an all-encompassing user-centric experience which is purposeful and highly desirable in all aspects.”