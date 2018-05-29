Pulp Riot Hair Color acquired by L’Oréal

L’Oréal, one of the world’s largest cosmetic companies, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the innovative new hair color company Pulp Riot Hair Color, the brand providing superior hair color for licensed stylists in the USA and Canada. Luxury Brand Partners, LLC acted as the lead investor of the brand.

Pulp Riot Hair Color, was founded by the minds behind Butterfly Circus and Butterfly Loft, David and Alexis Thurston. The mission of the color is to “empower stylists to think of themselves as artists while providing them with superior paint to create their masterpieces,” says David Thurston, the founder and CEO of the Pulp Riot hair color line, Butterfly Loft salon, Ubungalows salons, and Butterfly Circus.

“We met David and Alexis many years ago when they were embarking on their Butterfly Circus education series – we shared a similar understanding of the importance of learning and the hairstylist as the ultimate hair influencer,” says Tevya Finger, CEO of Luxury Brand Partners. “Over the years our teams conducted joint education initiatives and even had many artists from the Pulp Riot education team on our web-based salon industry show, Late Night with Tev Finger. When it came time to launch Pulp Riot it was a natural fit between the cultures of our companies.”

Pulp Riot Hair Color has been a true disruptor in the beauty industry. “Even prior to launch – the buzz and demand was something we had never seen before,” shared Tevya Finger. “Solely based on their influence and credibility, there was no marketing spend or salespeople, just an avid social media following, incredible content, and top-notch education. Pulp Riot Hair Color will continue to be run by David and Alexis Thurston thereby ensuring the ideals that the brand was founded on stay intact.

“L’Oréal is an outstanding company with an incredible track record and the brand has found the perfect home,” said Tevya Finger.