There is a specific type of magic that happens when two legends of French savoir-faire decide to elope at sea. In June 2026, the horizon will witness more than just a maiden voyage; it will host a sensory coup d’état.

The Orient Express Corinthian—the world’s largest sailing yacht—is not merely adding a spa. It is installing a 500-square-meter sanctuary where the heritage of Maison Guerlain meets the architectural poetry of Maxime d’Angeac. For the discerning traveler, this isn’t just “wellness”; it is an unprecedented odyssey into the art of living.

Saline & Shalimar: Navigating the New Frontier of Liquid Luxury – A Sanctuary of 500 Square Meters

At the heart of the Corinthian lies a haven designed for the ultimate reconnection. Forget the clinical minimalism of land-bound retreats. This space is a masterclass in maritime elegance, featuring:

Four Treatment Suites: Including a flagship VIP double suite for those who believe tranquility is best shared.

A Complete Wellness Ecosystem: Beyond the suites, guests will find a gentle sauna, an infrared sauna, a steam room, a professional barber studio, and a beauty salon.

The Infinity Lap Pool: A stunning feature allowing for “open-sky” swimming while the yacht glides at up to 17 knots.

The Four Ceremonies: A Sensory Odyssey

Guerlain has moved beyond traditional spa menus to create “rituals” composed in harmony with the sea. Here is what to expect from these exclusive ceremonies:

Wave Serenity: A calming encounter designed to mimic the fluid movement of the ocean. It utilizes expert gestures with cool, wave-like spoons that sculpt and illuminate the facial contours, paired with a soothing leg massage to ground the spirit.

Aqua Odyssey: A revitalizing journey through the “enchanting gardens” of Aqua Allegoria. This treatment uses tonic pressures and energizing movements to stimulate circulation and resynchronize the body’s natural rhythms with the aquatic environment.

Soleil Plein Sud: The ultimate tribute to the sun. This honey-enriched ritual is designed to prepare the skin for the Mediterranean glow or regenerate it after a day on deck, using warm, luminous notes to awaken the senses.

Ocean Awakening: A powerful, deep-sea expedition for the senses. It relies on a succession of warm and cool sensations and intense, enveloping touches that release physical tension and reawaken vital energy.

Beyond the Massage Table

The Map to Modern Luxury

THE CURATED CALENDAR

Discover the world’s most prestigious gatherings & exhibitions

On the Corinthian, wellness is a holistic pursuit. The “Art of Travel” here is curated around four pillars: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and mindfulness.

Between Guerlain treatments, guests can join bespoke wellness retreats led by experts, featuring guided meditations and nature-immersive experiences. Cultural enrichment follows suit: lose yourself in a library of 1,500 rare books, catch a private screening in the cinema, or attend intimate concerts in the musical salon.

The Taste of Transcendence

Because true well-being requires more than just top-tier skincare, the journey is anchored by the culinary genius of Yannick Alléno. The multi-Michelin-starred chef has crafted an offering that mirrors the spa’s philosophy: refined, restorative, and deeply rooted in French excellence.

“We are reimagining the art of travel and wellness, creating a sanctuary where beauty, refinement, and destination discoveries converge,” says Philippe Hetland-Brault, President of Orient Express Sailing Yachts.

This cruise ship is the scent of Shalimar mingling with the salt air. In a world that moves too fast, the Orient Express and Guerlain have built a vessel that knows exactly when to slow down.

Notes for the Reader



Expectation: Each session is an “immersive ceremony” rather than a standard appointment, often beginning with olfactory immersion and ending with personalized mindfulness tips.

Availability: These treatments are exclusive to the Orient Express Corinthian, launching June 2026.

Pricing: While suite fares (which often include various onboard experiences) begin around €38,500 to €45,000 for week-long Mediterranean itineraries, individual spa ritual pricing is available to guests upon booking their voyage.