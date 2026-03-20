A new luxury food delivery venture launching in Miami is making a case for caviar as an everyday ritual — not just a special occasion indulgence.

For most people, caviar still conjures images of white-gloved waiters and tasting menus with too many courses to count. A new Miami-based delivery service is quietly challenging that idea, positioning premium roe as something to be enjoyed at a dinner party, on a Tuesday evening, or in a quiet moment after the children are in bed.

THE CONCEPT

The service, which launches with on-demand delivery across Miami, promises to deliver premium caviar sourced from the same sturgeon farms that supply some of America’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants — within two hours of ordering. Curated selections are available alongside hosting sets and pairing guides designed to make the experience feel approachable without compromising on quality.

The venture was founded by Anna Anisin, a Miami-based entrepreneur best known for building communities at the intersection of technology and culture. Her background is in marketing and media rather than the food industry, which perhaps explains the service’s distinctive angle: less fine dining formality, more considered modern lifestyle.

“Growing up in Moscow, caviar wasn’t just luxury — it was a tradition,” Anisin said. “It was shared around the table during holidays, celebrations, and family moments. We’re bringing that sense of ritual to modern life — without intimidation.”

THE SOURCING

The quality proposition rests on a partnership with Regiis Ova, a caviar company co-founded by Chef Thomas Keller — whose restaurants The French Laundry and Per Se have long held multiple Michelin stars — and industry specialist Shaoching Bishop.

The sourcing process is notably rigorous. Bishop spent months visiting sturgeon farms internationally before selecting a small number that met the standards required for Keller’s restaurant kitchens. The result is sustainably farmed, malossol caviar — lightly salted, and selected for its clean flavour, delicate pearls, and consistent quality.

“Our focus has always been on sourcing exceptional caviar directly from the finest sturgeon farms in the world,” said Bishop. “Partnering with this venture allows us to bring that same level of quality and transparency to a new audience in Miami who appreciate craftsmanship and provenance.”

The Map to Modern Luxury

THE CURATED CALENDAR

Discover the world’s most prestigious gatherings & exhibitions

Chef Keller echoed the sentiment. “Caviar, when sourced and handled properly, offers an extraordinary balance of flavour and texture. I’m pleased to see it being shared in ways that allow more people to appreciate its quality.”

WHY IT MATTERS

The broader ambition here is a cultural one. Caviar has long been caught between two worlds — ubiquitous enough to appear on supermarket shelves, yet still carrying the weight of old-world formality that makes many consumers hesitant to engage with it outside a restaurant setting.

Services like this one are part of a wider shift in how luxury food products are reaching consumers — directly, quickly, and with enough context and guidance to make the experience genuinely enjoyable rather than intimidating. The growth of premium home entertaining, accelerated significantly in recent years, has created an audience that is both willing and able to invest in exceptional ingredients — provided the experience feels considered rather than stuffy.

The Miami launch is the first step, with experiential events and broader expansion planned for later in the year.

For now, the pitch is a simple one: world-class caviar, at home, tonight. No reservation required.