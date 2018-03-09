This mini skincare laboratory is combining lab grade formulation and factory grade manufacturing into a machine that sits on the counter. Developed by L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator in partnership with L’Oréal-owned SkinCeuticals, a leader in advanced skincare, D.O.S.E is a state-of-the-art service engineered to scan and evaluate consumers’ unique skin needs and combine active ingredients into a tailor-made, corrective serum.

We are consistently concerned with skin aging and discoloration, among various skin conditions that require a personalized approach to address them.

The new SkinCeuticals D.O.S.E technology is first-of-its-kind because it is able to mix active ingredients, chosen specifically to target the appearance of skin aging issues, like wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration, into a single serum. D.O.S.E has a production-quality compounder that operates at 1,200 rotations per minute to mix ingredients precisely, drop by drop. The machine uniquely combines active ingredients that historically were unmixable outside of a factory setting. Through this technology, skincare professionals can administer a single D.O.S.E serum with multiple active ingredients that address the appearance of multiple skin concerns. More than 250 unique skin types were considered when researching and selecting active ingredients to include in D.O.S.E in order to provide dozens of combinations through over 2,000 algorithms. L’Oréal scientists spent 12 months determining what formulations would be most efficacious based on consumer needs and ensured the technology could dispense the formula accurately.

The D.O.S.E experience begins with a one-on-one skincare professional consultation to discuss which active ingredients will be most appropriate for the patient. The skincare professional completes an assessment on a tablet, which transfers the data to the D.O.S.E machine that mixes and dispenses the customized serum. A custom label is then printed for each consumer, including an expiration date and a bar code for easy reordering.

In addition to CUSTOM D.O.S.E, L’Oréal will feature Lancôme‘s Le Teint Particulier, a custom-blended foundation experience. The service begins as a Beauty Advisor scans a client’s skin tone using a colorimeter. The consumer data is processed through a unique algorithm that measures skin tones amongst 8,000 different shades with pinpoint accuracy. The client then chooses from three levels of coverage – sheer, medium and full – and three levels of moisture, providing customization with 72,000 possibilities. Within minutes, the made to measure formula is blended at the counter and the client’s shade number is printed on the bottle for easy reference upon refill.

L’Oréal is also showcasing its L’Oréal Professionnel’s Style My Hair app, a real-time 3D hair color try-on service. The haircare brand worked with augmented reality expert Modiface, to create a live video that accurately identifies users’ unique hair and facial features. When these individual features are recognized, the app offers a variety of hair colors for the user to virtually try-on. To develop the accuracy of Style My Hair, Modiface manually annotated 22,000 facial images to ensure the most realistic, personalized try-on experience possible.

This summer, CUSTOM D.O.S.E will be available in select U.S. physician offices nationwide.