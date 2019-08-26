Montblanc x Novak Djokovic: A writing instrument is a much stronger weapon than any other

Writing is a precious gift that has the power to change the world. Novak Djokovic believes that education is the foundation of an individual’s life.

The belief that writing is a fundamental part of every child’s education has inspired the partnership between Novak Djokovic Foundation and Montblanc. The limited special edition StarWalker set features the signature of the champion and will help raise funds to support educational programmes worldwide. This limited edition StarWalker set that will support the Novak Djokovic Foundation goal to help disadvantaged children write their own champion story.

Montblanc launches a special edition StarWalker Fineliner writing instrument limited to just 300 pieces which come with a matching notebook and personalized with Novak Djokovic’s signature. This partnership will unify the efforts of both Montblanc and the Novak Djokovic Foundation in their ongoing support for children and their future.

“I was recently asked during an interview if I feel that a tennis racket is the most powerful weapon given how much it has brought to me. My answer was that a writing instrument is a much stronger weapon than any other. All the great ideas, books, songs, memories, and scientific knowledge was once written with a writing instrument. My wish and the wishes of my family and the Novak Djokovic Foundation is that knowledge becomes the moving strength of every young person in the world. In order to achieve that we must secure them access to education from their earliest days,“ said co-founder Novak Djokovic.

The famous German manufacturer of luxurious writing instruments has always put education at the heart of its social commitment, supporting programs that give children the ability to read and write and help them find a way to a brighter future. Therefore, Montblanc recognized the importance of the Foundation’s work which helps children from disadvantaged communities to grow up and develop in stimulating and safe environments. By making long-term investments in early childhood education programs, the Novak Djokovic Foundation is keen to invest in everyone’s future, giving every child the opportunity to receive a quality preschool education and a chance to flourish.

“We had the pleasure to meet Novak at the Laureus World Sports Awards earlier this year and were delighted to learn that a true sports legend like himself keeps a daily journal. His passion for empowering our youth through education goes hand in hand with our Maison’s values to encourage individuals to leave their mark in this world. We are happy to partner with Novak Djokovic Foundation, helping to provide children with the tools that will support them achieve their full potential – so no dream can seem impossible, no matter the circumstances.” said Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO.

The StarWalker special edition Fineliner comes with a matching notebook, personalized with Novak Djokovic’s signature, and will be available exclusively at Montblanc Boutiques in New York City, London, and Paris.