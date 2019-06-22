Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of aircraft debuts 2019 Paris Air Show

The Mitsubishi SpaceJet family represents Mitsubishi’s plan to redefine the business of regional air travel. What’s the inspiration for the name Mitsubishi SpaceJet? “Space to reflect. Space to breathe. Space where it matters,” said Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation.

SpaceJet is the commercial name for the product family that includes the SpaceJet M90 (previously known by the developmental designation of MRJ90) and a new member, the SpaceJet M100, a new standard in regional air travel. Presented at 2019 Paris Air Show, the new aircraft targets double-digit performance improvement, and has the lowestoperating costs of any aircraft in its class.

The aircraft features the widest and tallest cabin in its class, the roomiest economy seat and the most overhead bin capacity – one roller bag per passenger, eliminating the need for gate-check. Its cabin will feature the latest technologies and amenities, both improving passenger experience and creating more opportunity for ancillary revenue generation for

airlines.

Having evolved from a concept study for the now retired MRJ70 designation, the SpaceJet M100 is designed to adapt to specific market needs while maintaining strength of performance. The SpaceJet M100 is perfectly matched to the United States and global markets alike. In the U.S. market, the aircraft is optimized to be scope clause compliant in the 65-76 seat, three-class cabin configuration. It can also be flexibly configured for other global market needs up to 88 seats single class, with industry leading operating economics throughout the full range of configurations. Leveraging the SpaceJet M90’s clean-sheet design, the SpaceJet M100 similarly offers unmatched emissions and noise reduction and exceeds all the latest ICAO environmental standards.

“The regional market is an attractive one, full of untapped growth potential,” said Alex Bellamy, Chief Development Officer,Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation. “Millions of people around the world rely on regional air travel to get to where they need to go. There is no reason that their experience as passengers should not be as good as or better than on a mainline flight. The SpaceJet family provides the missing link in a curb-to-curb experience for the next generation of travelers, while bringing a higher level of value to a neglected and undervalued market segment.”