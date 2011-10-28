Miss Dior Bag brings Marion Cotillard to LA

New Christian Dior advertisements with Marion Cotillard



The Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard has jet-setted across the globe as the ambassador for the Miss Dior bag collection. She has already been pictured in Paris, New York, Shanghai and London.

Marion Cotillard’s latest backdrop for the campaign is Los Angeles. The French star was captured by photographer Steven Klein. She is seen elegantly clutching a Lady Dior bag in multicolored crocodile material. A luxury infinity swimming pool and the Hollywood Hills are in the background, creating a lavish feel.

The Hollywood beauty became the face of the luxury brand’s Lady Dior handbag campaign in 2009, and featured in an online mini-movie about the fictional character created by John Galliano.

More: yahoo news