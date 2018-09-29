Lighten Up Your Afternoon with These Wonderful Cocktail Ideas

When you have time off work or weekends off in the warmer weather, it is great to sit outside in the garden and enjoy some relaxation and fresh air. You can make this even better by entertaining and inviting a few friends around so you can enjoy a few cocktails in the garden to make the most of your time off.

When it comes to creating summer cocktails for your chilled out afternoons, you will find plenty of simple yet delicious ones you can make. There are many recipes to choose from the some of the cocktails only take minutes to create. So, if you want to make the most of the warmer weather outdoors, take a look at some cooling light afternoon cocktail ideas.

Some of the cocktails to make your garden afternoons in the sunshine

From champagne cocktails to Swedish Paloma, there are many great options for those that want to enjoy a light summer cocktail to enjoy in the garden. Some of the cocktail recipes you can try out for yourself include:

Spicy Watermelon Cooler

For something that is refreshing but also has a real kick to it, this is the perfect cocktail to try. For this you need to add 3 ounces of watermelon juice and an ounce of lemon juice to a shaker. Add 2 ounces of bourbon and an ounce of jalapeno simple syrup. Throw in a few mint leaves and shake well before pouring into your glass. You can then garnish with a few jalapenos.

Cantaloupe Spritzer

This is another great light summer drink that will leave you feeling refreshed. To make this drink you need to add 4 ounces of cantaloupe puree, the juice from one lime, ½ ounce of simple syrup, and 2 ounces of tequila to a shaker. Shake it up well and then pour into a glass filled with crushed ice. Once it is poured top up with club soda and garnish with cantaloupe and thyme sprigs.

Boozy Mint Tea

If you love tea and you love alcohol, this is a great choice for your refreshing afternoon tipple. To make this delightful drink you need to bring two cups of water a cup of sugar and around 7 mint leaves to the boil in a pan and then stir. Add two large teabags to the mix and leave to sit for around five minutes. The take the tea bags out and add three cups of cold water. Place in fridge to cool and then add one cup of bourbon. Pour over crushed ice in glasses and garnish with mint.

So, whatever your tastes and preferences, there are many great drinks you can enjoy for afternoon drinking. You will find plenty for everyone to enjoy and when you go online you can find recipes for both alcoholic and virgin cocktails that are ideal for the summer afternoons. All you need to do is relax and enjoy your tipple alone or with friends.