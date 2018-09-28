In 2018, Chanel‘s watch division illustrates a vision of time that is precious, unique, and timeless. The collaboration with celebrated L’Epée Swiss Manufacture, the Swiss luxury brand specialized in manufacturing mechanical clocks, represents a renewal of CHANEL’s creative approach through table clocks and pocket watches. Once again, Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, provides an endless fountain of inspiration for Chanel’s design & marketing geniuses.

Chanel Horlogerie presented three exceptional creations, which the luxury house described as “the most stunning Fine Watchmaking movements in the name of creative freedom.”

Born under the sign of Leo, Gabrielle Chanel made this powerful, majestic creature her protector. In 2018, the MONSIEUR collection is based around two exceptional pieces designed by the CHANEL Creative Studio: the Chronosphere Clock and the Pocket Watch.

CHANEL CHRONOSPHERE CLOCK

Chanel Monsieur watch collections combines perfect geometric proportions, extreme circularity and refined graphic numerical design.

The numerical figures and the black matte coating reflect the codes of the Monsieur line and highlight the movement designed by the CHANEL Creative Studio and produced by the L’Epée Swiss Manufacture.

The glass case reveals this exceptional movement with its precise manual winding mechanism. With both the subtle finish and the interplay of transparency and volume the Chronosphere revisits the heritage of CHANEL with a modern touch.

CHANEL MONSIEUR POCKET WATCH

The Monsieur Pocket Watch embodies the boldness of the lion. This unique technically-accomplished piece, designed by the Chanel Creative Studio, is brought to life by a CHANEL Fine Watchmaking movement that was specially designed and created by Chanel’s workshops in Switzerland: the CALIBRE 2.2. SKELETON. The finish of the components of the Monsieur Pocket Watch and the baguette cut diamonds in the middle of the watch, as well as the sphere found on the Lion’s paw illustrate a new level of sophistication.

“This Monsieur de Chanel Pocket Watch has an 18k white gold case set with 57 baguette-cut diamonds. The hands, the chain and the lion are all 18k gold – the lion has a black Hycream coating. While there’s plenty of gold, Chanel has managed to keep the total weight of the gold down to just 71 grams,” wrote gulfbusiness in their review.

CHANEL MADEMOISELLE PRIVÉ TABLE CLOCK

Created by bringing together the worlds of Fine Watchmaking and artistic crafts, CHANEL adds a new chapter to the Mademoiselle Privé collection story by revealing the Mademoiselle Privé table clock.

Its dial, exuding hypnotic beauty showcases the exceptional expertise so highly valued by the house of CHANEL. The Fine Watchmaking movement designed by the CHANEL creative studio and produced by the L’Epée Swiss Manufacture reveals a precise manual winding mechanism. With an openwork design meticulously created by highly qualified clockmakers, this movement subtly plays on variations of light and finishes.