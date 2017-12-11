LS50 Wireless Nocturne. Design by Marcel Wanders. Sound by KEF.

KEF has collaborated with the globally renowned design studio Marcel Wanders to produce a special-edition speaker. The LS50 Wireless ‘Nocturne’ by Marcel Wanders are designed to stir the soul before the music begins.

Since its landmark launch, the KEF LS50 Wireless has changed expectations of what can be achieved in terms of blending wireless streaming, compact and beautiful design, and high-level audio performance. Now, the globally renowned design studio Marcel Wanders has collaborated with KEF to produce a special-edition speaker, the LS50 Wireless ‘Nocturne’ by Marcel Wanders. The space-inspired design puts a galactic spin on the high-end audio system.

“Its sensuous aesthetic quality sets it apart from every other music system, creating a magically compelling audio system that is in a class of its own,” says kef.

Inspired by the circular arrangement of time, a structured, architectural-type pattern with musical notes and symbols added to the seemingly unending depth of the rhythmic design, like a musical composition.

Playing off the product name, when the lights are turned off the product continues to captivate late into the evening as selected elements glow inthe dark.

‘Of all art, music is the most indefinable and the most expressive, the most insubstantial and the most immediate, the most transitory and the most imperishable. Transformed to a dance of electrons along a wire, its ghost lives on. When KEF returns music to its rightful habituation, your ears and mind, they aim to do so in the most natural way they can … without drama, without exaggeration, without artifice,’ says Raymond Cooke, KEF founder.