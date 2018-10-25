The new Italia Yachts’ 11.98 project will accommodate the requirements of the most experienced sailing teams.

Italia Yachts announced the 11.98 project – a boat that is really adaptable to both cruising and racing users. The new twelve meter product line that complies with ORC and IRC Rules.

Specifically designed to be adaptable to users who want a blend of racing and cruising features, the 11.98 family combines the latest in hydrodynamics research with clean design, easy handling and a layout that will accommodate the requirements of the most experienced sportsmen without sacrificing the comfort and luxury demands of users looking for a leisure cruiser. The 11.98 Series will be available in two models, the Fuoriserie and the Bellissima.

“We can’t deny it: with this new model, Italia Yachts U.S.A. wants to repeat, and if possible, improve the prestigious results obtained with the Italia 9.98…a multiple winner in all regatta fields, all over the world, and also a winner of two ORC World Championships in 2015 and 2016, ” said Italia Yachts’ team of experts.

“But we want to do it starting from a completely new project concept, which makes adaptability its most distinctive feature. Italia 11.98 is indeed a unique boat, designed with a special attention to the different international regulations, in particular ORC and IRC,” added the manufacturer.

“The result is a boat that will inspire the most ambitious professional sailor while at the same time providing a smooth, luxurious ride to owners looking for a cruiser,” said Bill Leonard, Operations Director of Italia Yachts U.S.A.

The Fuoriserie line has been engineered with the demands and needs of the pure racer in mind. The Bellissima features elegant, comfortable interior spaces including three cabins, a spacious dinette and separate shower without compromising performance.

Both versions of the 11.98 series utilize highly aerodynamic hull, keel and rudder lines developed from years of racing experience and based on the latest in computational fluid dynamics research. Both versions are highly customizable according to the specific needs of the owners.

Finished in gelcoat, the hull and deck are constructed of fiberglass sandwich with PVC cores of variable density. The skin consists of biaxial and unidirectional glass reinforcements impregnated with vinyl ester resin. Reinforced carbon structural construction includes hull bottom and some internal furniture.

The layout provides three spacious cabins, two headrooms, one with toilet and sink and the other one with a comfortable shower, and a large saloon including the galley and the navigation chart table. All the three cabins, one forward and the two symmetrical aft ones, have standard nautical beds.

Besides, the two benches in the saloon can be transformed in two single beds (1.95 m). The saloon table with folding planes can accommodate up to 6 people and its structure offers a useful handrail.

In the L” galley there is a sink with folding mixer tap, a generous 150 liters fridge and a gimballed two-burners stove.In the cruise configuration, it is also possible to change the chart table from the race version with a smaller one on the starboard, obtaining more space for storage and for a second refrigerator.

The entire interior layout is thought to provide a lot of storage spaces suitable for a family cruise.

The race perspective

The possibilities of customization in race perspective are many, in order to satisfy both professional top teams and passionate sailors: each one will be able to benefit from the basic features of Italia 11.98, improving the accessories according to the expected level of use. In the ORC regulation, Italia 11.98 is optimized to be the largest boat in Group C. In the top-of-the-line configuration, the boat can be also equipped with carbon mast, carbon boom, bow piston and carbon tiller. Italia 11.98 also offers solutions specifically designed for offshore regattas, also in reduced crew.