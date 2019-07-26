Harrods opens the doors to the rarefied realm of high jewellery

Head to Harrods‘ Fine Jewellery Room to witness the High Jewellery spectacle

While haute couture was gracing the Paris runways, the city also played host to the unveiling of the annual haute joaillerie collections – an opulent showcase of the rarest jewels, flawless craftsmanship and most elaborate designs. With some pieces taking years to create, they are – quite rightly – considered works of art.

Ordinarily the preserve of red carpet events and private collections, an array of the one-of-a-kind pieces will be on display for all to enjoy in the Fine Jewellery Room at Harrods luxury department store in London, UK. Running from 28th July to 14th August, the exhibition brings together exceptional creations by world-renowned houses including Boucheron, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Fabergé, Mikimoto and more.

Whether you’re looking to make a special purchase or simply want to bask in the beauty, head to Fine Jewellery on the Ground Floor to witness the spectacle.

High Jewellery Exhibition includes a Fabergé Imperial Pearl bracelet in white gold with round and pear-shaped diamonds and pearls. Mikimoto brought its White South Sea Les Pétales Place Vendôme necklace in white gold with pearls and diamonds. Chaumet Joséphone Aigrette ring in white gold with brilliant-cut diamonds and Cartier Essential Lines ring in white gold with 120 brilliant-cut diamonds (7.16ct) are also on display.