Gulfstream unveiled the most spacious, best-performing aircraft in the business-jet industry

Gulfstream G700 blends proven ultralong-range, speed and performance with flight-deck innovation and cutting-edge cabin creation to offer customers an unprecedented aircraft experience.

Gulfstream Aerospace unveiled the G700 as its newest flagship. Gulfstream anticipates G700 customer deliveries in 2022.

The aircraft boasts the tallest, the widest and longest cabin in the industry with leading range and speed capabilities. The G700 can fly 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90.

The all-new cabin on the G700 allows customers to extend their personal and professional lifestyle to their aircraft. With up to five living areas, the G700 offers an extra-large ultra-galley with a passenger lounge or crew compartment; a six-place dining or conference room; and a master suite with shower. The Gulfstream Cabin Experience promotes and enhances wellness through 20 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows, the largest in the industry; the industry’s lowest cabin altitude, 100 percent of fresh air, and a whisper-quiet cabin.

The Industry’s Largest And Best-Performing Business Jet

According to Gulfstream President Mark Burns, Gulfstream G700 aircraft takes the very best elements from Gulfstream’s most innovative products and unites them with cutting-edge advances to create an all-new, advanced-technology aircraft.

“This announcement is the biggest news in business aviation history and is the result of the investments General Dynamics made to develop Gulfstream technology for Gulfstream products. Thanks to our nearly 18,000 employees around the world, the G700 is continuing a long Gulfstream tradition: raising the bar for ourselves and the industry,” said Burns.

Gulfstream’s new aircraft also offers a range of cabin amenities that revolutionize the benefits of business-jet travel, including the most advanced circadian lighting system in aviation. The Gulfstream-developed technology recreates sunrise and sunset through thousands of white and amber LEDs, gently coaxing passengers into their new time zone and greatly reducing the physical impact of traveling halfway around the world nonstop.

All-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines power the G700 and, along with newly designed Gulfstream winglets, ensure the aircraft achieves high performance capabilities with its larger cabin. The new luxurious aircraft offers excellent takeoff and landing performance and can operate easily at weight-restricted, short-runway and high-altitude airports.

The ability to fly at faster speeds (Mach 0.90 versus Mach 0.80) gives customers more time, lower annual expenses for maintenance, parts and services, and shorter crew days for safer operations.