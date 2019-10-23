Access to nature is in our nature: A new type of outdoor-luxe experience is coming to the Acadia National Park area

A Luxury Hideaway in the Woods: Terramor

A new type of outdoor-luxe experience is coming to the Acadia National Park area this summer 2020 with the opening of Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, a first-of-its-kind glamping resort located on the west side of Mount Desert Island.

Relaxing and recharging in the great outdoors. Coming Summer 2020

Its location, where the woodlands meet the Atlantic, and its secluded yet sophisticated atmosphere make the new Terramor Bar Harbor the ultimate basecamp for a unique getaway to this scenic part of coastal Maine.

Findings from the 2019 North American Glamping Report show a growing number of leisure travelers are seeking unique outdoor experiences with the services and amenities that are akin to those found at upscale hotels or resorts. The report also shows that interest in glamping as a unique travel experience is growing among younger leisure travelers, including young families.

The 60-acre property will feature 64 luxury canvas tents set among the trees and oriented around a lodge featuring a bar and restaurant, store and equipment rentals. The property will also feature a nature-inspired pool and outdoor recreation areas where guests can relax and socialize.

The rustic-luxe tents – with exposed, finished wood beams, premium beds and linens, and upscale amenities such as in- room Chemex pour-over coffeemakers – all have their own verandas, private campfire rings, and outdoor patio seating.

Terramor’s double occupancy tents feature a queen bed while the 4-person two-bedroom tents, designed for families or groups of friends, have one queen bed plus a set of bunk beds. Almost all come with en suite bathrooms, and some have private outdoor showers for those who want to enjoy a steamy shower in the open air under the white birch trees.

Serving as the heart of the Resort, The Lodge is the central hub of the property with a restaurant, bar and guest services. The restaurant will offer seasonally inspired and locally cultivated menus offering simple yet refined fare. Picnic lunches will be available and each room comes equipped with a cooler backpack, allowing guests to take along their lunch as they head out for the day’s adventures in the national park and surrounding areas.

At the bar guests will find a seasonal collection of wine, cider, and regionally sourced beer from rotating craft breweries such as Allagash Brewing Company, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, and Bar Harbor’s own Atlantic Brewing Company.

The onsite Outfitter – a local guide and concierge – will help guests plan their adventures, whether they’re seeking a customized, guided excursion or looking for the best local tips on where to hike, kayak, fish or explore. Equipment and gear rentals will be available on site.

Terramor Outdoor Resort is a new venture by Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest organization of private campgrounds. Pets are welcome at Terramor Outdoor Resort and can enjoy the onsite dog park and other pet-friendly amenities.