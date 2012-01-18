Golden Globes 2012:Movies that you must see in this year

January means it is the time for Hollywood awards, and the season kicked off with the recently held Golden Globes, where Hollywood’s heartthrob, George Clooney, snagged the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his work in the Alexander Payne directorial, “The Descendants”, according to Empire Online.

Another one of the night’s unexpected moments included “The Descendants” winning Best Drama, considering that it was competing among critics’ favourites like “The Help”, “Hugo”, “The Ides Of March”, “Moneyball” and “War Horse”.

Other notable awards such as Best Comedy/Musical, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, Best Actress in a Drama, Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical and Best Director were snagged by “The Artist”, Jean Dujardin, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams and Martin Scorsese respectively.