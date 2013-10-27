This article titled “Five great mountain walks” was written by Rachel Dixon, for The Guardian on Friday 25th October 2013 20.00 UTC

Kokoda Track, Papua New Guinea

This 60-mile trail through the Owen Stanley mountain range was a battleground between Australian and Japanese forces in the second world war. It is now a rough track through tropical jungle and remote villages, from Owers Corner to Kokoda (or vice versa). The highest point is Mount Bellamy (2,250m).

• kokodatrackauthority.org

Simien Mountains, Ethiopia

These huge peaks and crags in northern Ethiopia are home to the walia ibex and gelada baboon. Trekking is difficult due to altitude – over 3,000m – and temperature, which can fluctuate 20C in one day. Start in Debarq, hire an armed scout (obligatory) and a guide (optional) and camp or stay in a lodge (simiens.com).

• More information at guyshachar.com

Old Elephant Trail, Thailand

A 19th-century trade route between Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai, along the Thai-Burma border, was abandoned in the 1950s. It is now a challenging trek over mountain ridges and through dense forests. The pass over Doi Yao has views into Burma.

• Eight days from £1,190pp, including camping, hotel and meals, excluding flights; first departure 4 November, worldexpeditions.com

Waitukubuli Trail, Dominica

The first long-distance trail in the Caribbean runs across Dominica from Scotts Head to Cabrits (114 miles). The mountainous interior is carpeted with rainforest and punctuated by waterfalls, gorges and sulphurous springs.

• waitukubulitrail.com has tips on planning an independent hiking holiday

El Hierro, Canary Islands

The smallest and least-visited of the Canary Islands is criss-crossed with extremely steep trails through laurel forests, vineyards and lava fields. The highest point, Malpaso, is less than three miles from the north and south coasts but has far-reaching views.

• More information for independent travellers at walkingworld.com

