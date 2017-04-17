First Look at Richard Branson’s new Son Balagueret resort

Virgin Limited Edition shared first images of its newly-opened villa, Son Balagueret

Virgin Limited Edition shared the first images of its newly-opened villa, Son Balagueret, situated on the Son Bunyola Estate. Son Bunyola is a large private estate located in between Esporles and Banyalbufar on the Northwest coast of Mallorca.

The new villa is Son Bunyola’s latest addition following the opening of the first two villas, Sa Terra Rotja and Sa Punta de S’Aguila in summer 2016. Son Balagueret is spread over three floors and includes a secluded central courtyard, a private heated swimming pool and panoramic views over the estate and the dramatic coastline. The villa sleeps up to 6 people in three bedrooms, one of which is located in a unique and historic turret dating back to the 13th century. Rates start from EUR 13,095 (£ 11,302 at today’s exchange rate) for a 7 night stay.

The private estate, with its own gated entrance, is over 700 acres and is located in between Esporles and Banyalbufar on the Northwest coast of Mallorca. At the heart of the estate is an original Finca building dating back to the 1800’s surrounded by vines, citrus fruit trees, almond and olive trees.

Take a dip in your private heated pool just steps away from your villa or play a spot of tennis on the nearby court (racquets and balls provided) – this is shared by all three villas. The estate is 3km×5km in size so perfect for a stroll to stretch your legs, or capture stunning ocean views with a coastal walk which starts from a pebble beach.

What’s included in a stay?

Accommodation for the 7 nights, All drinks including wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks and Spanish sparkling wine, Breakfast, lunch and dinner including a local restaurant reservation one night, A concierge service to take care of activities and restaurant bookings, Wireless internet, Daily housekeeping and pool servicing.