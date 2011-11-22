Emily Blunt – YSL Opium behind-the-scenes video

Emily Blunt YSL teaser

Actress Emily Blunt plays the new YSL Opium Woman in the fragrance commercial which will air in December. YSL launched a teaser for the upcoming short movie with a behind-the-scenes video. Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada) is a desperate lady that will do anything to get the iconic Opium fragrance, created in 1977.

“I was given a story to play, and for me as an actress that’s very exciting. I’m not just posing or just trying to sell something,” Emily Blunt said.



Announced as the new face of Opium is back in September, Emily Blunt follows in the footsteps of models such as Linda Evangelista and Sophie Dahl.

[adsenseyu1]