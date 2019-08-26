Chanel Parfumeur: Fragrance and music share the same language

“CHANEL N°5 has something to say; a part of it is quite contemporary. Reinventing the fragrance today says how relevant it is.”

With Chanel N°5 L’EAU, nose Olivier Polge has composed a contemporary variation of the original fragrance without losing any of its character and mystery.

For Olivier Polge, fragrance runs in the family. In 2013, he succeeded his father as the nose of CHANEL. Three years later, he created a contemporary version of N°5 with N°5 L’EAU.

“A composer who translates notes into scents. An artisan who shapes an idea. An inventor who gives substance to an inspiration. A creator who tailors a fragrance like a garment. Olivier Polge is the nose who is sensitive to the times and to the spirit of CHANEL,” said the luxury Maison.

“When I was 20 years old, I started to learn the métier, and I discovered that music and fragrance share the same language. I realized that I had to compose and write formulas made of notes and harmonies.” – Olivier Polge

“I am a designer of couture. I want a fragrance that is a composition, like a dress.” Gabrielle Chanel.

Chanel’s Fragrance Opus

In this new composition of N°5, a unique facet of the fragrance is highlighted. The focus is on citrus, especially orange and bergamot. The floral notes of Jasmine and Ylang-Ylang are amplified; they breathe. A woody, cedar facet infuses the fragrance with more energy and spontaneity. This olfactory opus can be enjoyed with “The Sound of CHANEL’ — the new monthly playlist by the luxury House. Now playing on chanel.com/-WW_AppleMusic

This month, Chanel unveiled “CHANEL, The Making of a Collection,” – a new illustrated book by Laetitia Cénac and Jean-Phillips Delhomme. The book unveils the making of the CHANEL collections imagined by Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard, from the Studio to the show.