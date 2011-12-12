Cessna Citation M2 – Where beautiful meets business jet

Buenos Aires to Sao Paulo in 2,5 hours | Las Vegas to Chicago non-stop

Sleek. Ergonomic. Show-stopping. For Corporate. Charter. Private. That’s the Citation M2. It’s among the most beautiful light jets in the sky. Citation M2, a new Cessna Aircraft Company light business jet, fills the gap between the Citation Mustang and the Citation CJ family.

With room for two crew and up to six passengers, the $4.195 million Cessna Citation M2 has a maximum cruise speed of 400 knots true airspeed (741 kilometers per hour) and a range of 1,300 nautical miles (2,408 kilometers). The aircraft will climb to 41,000 feet (12,497 meters) in 24 minutes.

From the cockpit divider aft through the rear lavatory, the main passenger cabin of the Citation M2 is 58 inches wide (1.47 meters) and 11 feet (3.3 meters) long with a 5-inch dropped aisle providing a cabin height of 57 inches (1.45 meters). Eight large windows, roomy pedestal seats and intuitive cabin appointments highlight the all-new interior, of which materials and colors can be hand-selected by customers.

Cessna’s proprietary cabin management system that includes the latest interface options for greater in-flight productivity and connectivity is optional.

First flight of the new Citation M2 will be in the first half of 2012, with Federal Aviation Administration certification (Part 23) expected in the first half of 2013, followed by deliveries beginning in the second half of 2013.

Cessna is the world’s leading general aviation company founded in 1927. The company has designed, produced and delivered more than 192,500 airplanes around the globe.

