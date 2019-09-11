Cat’s Eye Arabian Jasmin graced by Girard-Perregaux with complementary Day/Night complications

Flower in motion: Arabian Jasmin.

“Flowers are a universal embodiment of delicacy. Above and beyond its apparent fragility, the fragrance of Arabian Jasmin conveys the power of a symbolism, the bewitching.”

The high-end watchmaking manufacture Girard-Perregaux has created a precious and sensitive new creation graced with complementary Day/Night horological complications.

It is in the soft warmth of the night that star-shaped jasmine flowers bloom, releasing their sweet scent – in which Cleopatra is said to have soaked the sails of her boat when she traveled to Caesar. Girard-Perregaux depicts a mother-of-pearl jasmine flower – likewise engraved and hand-painted – blossoming beneath an aventurine sky. The inner bezel ring surrounding the aventurine disc is slightly raised at 3 and 6 o’clock so as to focus attention on this deep blue heavenly vault studded with golden specks. It is set with diamonds of different sizes to better highlight the elliptical shape of the case that gives the Cat’s Eye model its signature touch of absolute femininity.

Its figurative representation – the sunrise followed by the blossoming of jasmine – creates a sense of serenity, says Girard-Perregaux. Among the multitude of indications serving to mark off time, the Manufacture has chosen only the essential points of reference – hours and minutes, day and night – for the Cat’s Eye Arabian Jasmin.

” A Girard-Perregaux complication expresses the essence of nature: propitious to contemplation and experiencing the rare moments to which we treat ourselves rather than imposing on ourselves,” added the luxury Swiss watch manufacture with its origins dating back to 1791.

In the same spirit of simplicity, the Day/Night complication of the Cat’s Eye Arabian Jasmin does not require any independent adjustment. It is synchronised with the hours and minutes hands and handled via the crown shaped like a flower in bloom.

Flower in motion

As the sunrise responds to the Cat’s Eye Arabian Jasmin by following in its temporal wake, Girard-Perregaux establishes a connection between technical and aesthetic skills and options. This creation is driven by the GP03300 self-winding movement, designed, developed and produced by the engineers and master-watchmakers of the Manufacture Girard-Perregaux.

A pink gold oscillating weight – made of the same precious material of the case – is distinguished by a delicate skeleton-working process that incorporates the floral codes of the Day/Night complication. The intertwining petals feature alternating polished and satin-finished zones while concealing nothing of the movement with its 218 components and hand-crafted finishing: Côtes de Genève, circular graining, bevelling, blued steel and engraving.

The open back of this model provides an admirable view of this meticulous craftsmanship, entirely in keeping with the historical tradition of exceptional Swiss watchmaking.