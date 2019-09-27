Bentley Dallas and Stetson, the American hatter, hat manufacturer, and, in the 1860s, the inventor of the cowboy hat, are combining their legacies to create a timeless vehicle for Western enthusiasts: Bentley Bentayga Stetson Special Edition.

Taking cues from cowboy boots and saddles, the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition will feature “boot stitching” throughout the vehicle to create a Bespoke Bentayga that embodies the style of the Stetson brand. Treadplate inserts carved with “Mulliner Stetson” mark each vehicle as a special edition.

The Bentayga Stetson Special Edition vehicles are exclusively offered by Bentley Dallas.

“The Bentayga’s rugged luxury is a tailor-made match for Stetson’s unsurpassed quality. The Bentayga Stetson Special Edition combines the best of old-world craftsmanship with American history to create a distinctive and memorable motoring experience,” commented Ken Schnitzer, Chairman of Park Place Dealerships.

Stetson, an iconic American brand since 1865, has been the headwear of choice for presidents and patriots, artists and musicians, mavericks and historical figures from all around the world. Worn by culture setters from Buffalo Bill Cody to Ronald Reagan to Waylon Jennings, Stetson is forever woven into the fabric of America.

The first special edition vehicle is offered at $246,578.00 and is available now featuring white sand exterior with camel hide interior details. Bentley Dallas will have two additional cars arriving in Texas in October and November.

Clients can customize their Bentayga Stetson Special Edition vehicle through Bentley’s personalized Mulliner team with an unlimited array of options.

Each Bentley’s exterior features a distinctive Stetson badge. Clients can choose from three special colors:

White Sand, to match the “Silverbelly,” color made famous by U.S. Presidents, artists and musicians. The Stetson Open Road hat has also been worn by Churchill, Bob Dylan and hundreds of other culture setters;

Dark Cashmere to match the Stetson Boss of the Plains hat, the first Stetson ever sold;

Onyx, embodying the classic Stetson black 100X El Presidente hat.

The Bentayga Stetson Special Edition will offer interior colors of a camel main hide, saddle secondary hide, and burnt oak accents. The duotone steering wheel will feature a burnt oak center, a saddle-leather outer and chrome elements. The Stetson logo is embroidered in each headrest in saddle thread to complement the open pore liquid amber veneer, which derives from the American Red Gum trees grown in the United States.