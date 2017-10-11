This article titled “‘You remind me of an ice-cream van’: the nine fashion compliments your wardrobe needs” was written by Jess Cartner-Morley and Hannah Marriott, for The Guardian on Tuesday 3rd October 2017 17.03 UTC

Balenciaga. Photograph: Estrop/Getty Images

‘You look like Frankenstein’

No, not scars on waxy-smooth foreheads, but hybrid pieces that blend two looks into one. On the Balenciaga catwalk was a trench sewn on to the front of a denim blouson, and a purple velvet jacket conjoined with a black leather one. Designer Demna Gvasalia – who introduced the Franken-prefix with Vetements’ cult £800 half-and-half jeans two years ago – said backstage that you can choose to wear either garment in the pair, for an experiment in silhouette that is a homage to Cristobal Balenciaga himself. JCM

‘You look like asphalt shining in the rain’

Saint Laurent. Photograph: Peter White/Getty Images

This was designer Anthony Vaccarello’s description of the Saint Laurent woman this season. Rhetorically restrained it is not, but it is pertinent. The prevailing look on the Saint Laurent catwalk was lamé or sequinned. There were weird, fantastical creations, such as huge rings of leather that bounced like floatation devices around models’ bodies. Skirts were short, heels were high and the dominant hue was black. This was smudged eyeliner, chipped nail polish, still-out-at-4am-and-it’s-only-Wednesday glamour. It suggested that, for a generation usually found at home watching cats on YouTube, hedonism is back. HM

You remind me of an ice-cream van

Valentino. Photograph: Pixelformu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

If anybody actually said this to you when you were wearing a sublime evening gown from a Valentino collection that had the audience drooling, you would probably want to hit them, but it would, in fact, be a compliment to your on-trend colour palette. Mixed-up pastels are in. Knickerbocker glory is the new all-black. Lilac went with blue at Balenciaga, mint with orange at Miu Miu. One of the standout looks at Céline was a strawberry-pink blazer half-tucked into a pleated lemon skirt. Do you want sprinkles with that? JCM

‘You look like you have a deep understanding of feminist art theory’

Christian Dior. Photograph: Pixelformu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

The first model at the Christian Dior show wore a Breton shirt printed with the question: “Why have there been no great women artists?”, the title of a 1971 essay about the patriarchal barriers that have impeded women in the arts. The show’s secondary inspiration was the female sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle, whose chic-goth personal aesthetic and artwork (broken mirrors, swirling, colourful patterns) were sprinkled liberally throughout the collection. So the incendiary question emblazoned on the shirt was intended to challenge assumptions, not confirm them. But you got that. Right? HM

‘You look very kirakira’

Céline. Photograph: Estrop/Getty Images

What’s that, you ask – kirakira? Seriously, where you have been for the past month? Not the front row, that’s for sure, where the kirakira+ app – which turns any photo of sequins into a full-on fireworks-at-Magic-Kingdom explosion of multicoloured sparkle – is the new Boomerang. Timely, because head-to-toe sparkle, once strictly for Strictly, is now chic. If you don’t believe me, take Phoebe Philo’s word for it: when the Céline catwalk features an all-over sequin lewk, it is officially chic to sparkle. JCM

‘You look happy’

Dries van Noten. Photograph: Pixelformu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

After two seasons of Trump-era angst, designers talked about using fashion to grab pleasure where we can. Dries van Noten presented a collection of midi-dresses spliced with printed silk scarves in sophisticated colours – ochre, walnut, caramel and putty – and decorated with diamante. He said this was a wardrobe for a woman who would have “cocktails at five”. Mulberry’s collection was full of cheerful patterns inspired by English crockery and garden parties in zingy colour combinations, such as the Instagram favourite of pink and green. These were clothes conceived to make customers happy via charming design tweaks and luxe fabrics that feel lovely next to the skin. Just don’t expect the models to smile. HM

‘You look wonky’

Loewe. Photograph: Peter White/Getty Images

Symmetry is so passé. At Loewe and Givenchy, dresses came askew as standard. At Loewe, they had tiny rows of buttons running over them, which came undone at the back. At Givenchy, there were sections of knife-edge pleats embedded into flowing skirts. The lopsided look is party dressing for cool girls: frocks that are cut to show off a bit of midriff or a bit of leg, if the wearer choses to do so, but whose staggering beauty and layers of fabric and detail give them an arty, louche vibe that could never be found in a minidress or a crop top. HM

‘Your shoes look comfy’

Chloé. Photograph: Peter White/Getty Images

There was a heartening Paris fashion week trend for beautiful or girlish dresses paired with boots designed for stomping in puddles. Its apex came at Chloé, where floral frocks had all the Sloaney-ness sucked out of them by tough boots acting as counterpoints. There was something a bit Lara Croft about these lace-ups, which sat flatteringly close to the leg but had thick soles, cuban heels and rows of buckles. It was refreshing to see models stomp down the catwalk, rather than wobble in spindly heels. They looked like they could kick ass, if they wanted to. HM

‘You look as though you have forgotten to take the dry cleaner’s bag off your jacket’

Chanel. Photograph: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Putting a protective layer on your clothes is the new taking the protective layer off your clothes. To clarify: so many of the looks at Paris fashion week had a clear plastic layer on top of them that certain critics started to wonder whether the wipe-clean aesthetic was an attempt at self-preservation in an unpredictable world. At Off-White there were Jimmy Choos covered in plastic. At Balmain there were clear zip-up pencil skirts worn over big black knickers. At Chanel there were see-through boots and see-through ponchos (why work hard to create a look then cover it up with a coat?). What’s for sure is that this is more wearable than it sounds. See Blade Runner 2049 for details, in which Joi’s coat is likely to be the most covetable item of outerwear worn by a hologram on screen this year. HM

