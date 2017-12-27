World Premiere: Wauqiez Pilot Saloon 42 at Boot Düsseldorf 2018. This range, with its standout features of light and views over the ocean, is ideal for all sailing itineraries whilst offering comfort and sailing pleasure.

Wauquiez Shipyard has provided clients with blue-water sailing boats, which combine comfort, performance and reliability since 1965.

The early Elizabethan and Prétorien ranges have given way to elegant Centurions and Pilot Saloons with the aim of offering the finest boats, which excel in both their performance and finish quality. The shipyard always strives for quality and delivers boats, which are comfortable, high performing and seaworthy.

The Wauquiez shipyard will be at BOOT Düsseldorf to unveil their latest sailing yacht in the Pilot Saloon range: the Pilot Saloon 42. Since the introduction of the first Pilot Saloon sailing yacht in 1991 the Wauquiez shipyard has built over 300 yachts of this type. The Pilot Saloon is a blue ocean cruiser with a very unique approach towards world-wide cruising offering day-light, space, comfort, safety and the pleasure of sailing.

Announced at last year’s BOOT boat show, this model with its sleek design and innovative technology places more focus on one of the range’s key features: the ability to enjoy greater views of the ocean from inside the boat. The Pilot Saloon 42 is a true luxury sailing yacht offering a fusion between interior and exterior spaces offering breathtaking panoramic views while seated in the saloon. This new Pilot Saloon yachts is easy to handle and to maneuver and provide the ultimate freedom of living aboard.

Following the launch of the 58 at the start of the year, the Pilot Saloon 42 completes the range by targeting clients who require sleeping capacity for 4 to 6 people. This 42-foot yacht is perfect for all sailing journeys with family or friends. To respond to varying client requirements and a range of sailing itineraries, she can be delivered with 2 or 3 cabins with the interior finished in teak or light oak.

The new Wauquiez Pilot Saloon 42 has a high-performance hull shape.

“The straight bow stretches the waterline to the absolute maximum length resulting in better performances and higher speeds. The powerful bow and soft hull chines provide a high shape stability, very important for offering a sailing yacht behaving well in all conditions,” explained Berret Racoupeau, Yacht Design.

“The Pilot Saloon 42 has a powerful stern suited for a double rudder configuration making the boat easy to helm downwind and at the same time reducing the wetted surface which improves the sailing performances in light winds. We also paid special attention to the appendages. The Pilot Saloon 42 is fitted with double rudders offering optimal control at all points and conditions of sail; We offer a deep draft keel of 2,15m lowing the center of gravity and offering ultimate sailing performance and a 1,75m short draft keel for those who like to navigate and anchor in small and shallow creeks,” added Racoupeau.