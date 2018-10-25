The dish care category is transformed thanks to the all-new Thermador Glass Care Center: the industry’s first dishwasher specifically designed to accommodate glassware of all types.

We can’t stop glowing about the all-new Glass Care Center. In true Thermador fashion, the Glass Care Center is designed to accommodate your most delicate and cherished glassware and takes entertaining to the next level.

American luxury home appliance brand Thermador, the is revolutionizing the dish care category with the introduction of The Radiance Collection: a groundbreaking new collection that includes two pioneering dishwashers, the Glass Care Center and Star Sapphire Dishwasher.

Glass Care Center

Designed specifically to accommodate glassware and entertaining needs, the Glass Care Center features a gentle cycle with a no-slip, soft rubber lower rack and adjustable stands designed to keep stems secure. The Glass Care Center accommodates glassware of various shapes and sizes – from beer steins, to cocktail glasses, to champagne flutes – and features the industry’s largest wine glass capacity of up to 26 large wine glasses.

Star Sapphire Dishwasher

StarDry with Zeolite, an exclusive Thermador drying solution that provides the most exceptional drying power on the market. The Star Sapphire® Dishwasher offers a first-class experience offers features such as Star Speed – the fastest 20-minute hot water cycle in the industry – and Star Glow – which illuminates the dishwasher in 6 sparkling levels of blue or white light, while providing the option of any interior light color through The Thermador Connected Experience.

Further transforming the dish care category, The Radiance Collection features the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect. The Thermador Connected Experience takes consumers on a culinary journey by connecting you to exclusive content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. With features such as Remote Start, users can start the dish cleaning cycle from the Home Connect app to help prepare for the next dining occasion. The app will also provide glass care tips for ease of mind, ensuring exceptional results.