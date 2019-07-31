The queens of Alta Moda photographed by Domenico Dolce

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s coffee table book presents the queens of Alta Moda.

Each Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s fashion queen tells her own story. “I think a queen’s job is very difficult,” Domenico Dolce told townandcountrymag.com.

Domenico Dolce began photographing the most beautiful women of his Alta Moda two years ago. The result is “Queens: Alta Moda di Dolce & Gabbana“, a book published by Assouline. The haute couture opus is a veritable gallery of extraordinarily iconic images.

Set in sumptuous, Baroque interiors, Domenico Dolce’s compositions are not only a tribute to feminine beauty and charisma, but a revitalization of the image of sophistication and luxury.

“It took us two years to photograph our queens of Alta Moda and to put this book together, and we are proud of the results. It is our tribute to beauty, eccentricity, and vanitas” said Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

It was the photographer himself – designer, tailor, and friend to the subjects – who chose and prepared the clothes, accessories and jewellery for each of the ladies, transforming them into contemporary queens. And if the unique creations of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda and Alta Gioielleria have dressed and adorned the magnificent clients, Domenico Dolce’s photographs have crowned them sovereign.

Forty paintings by famous masters – from Bronzino to Vigée Le Brun, from Tiziano to Mengs – depicting the most fascinating princesses, empresses and noblewomen of the last five centuries heighten the impression of being immersed in a magnificent picture gallery, where the past lives on in the present and heralds the future.

With a hardcover in a luxury clamshell, The Queens: Alta Moda di Dolce & Gabbana book (216 pages/ 140 illustrations) is priced at $350.00.

This week, the Italian luxury house announced the opening of a pop-up shop. Dolce&Gabbana's Container has landed in the stylish Riccione at Gaudenzi Boutique in Via Ceccarini. The temporary boutique is open until August 11th.