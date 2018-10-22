Woodford Reserve, the world’s leading super-premium bourbon, announced the release of two different expressions for this fall.

Super-premium bourbon producer Woodford Reserve, the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby”, announced two different expressions for its Master’s Collection – Woodford Reserve American Select Oak and Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon.

The first enthusiasts who had the chance for an exclusive first taste of the new releases were the Polo Ralph Lauren customers during a private invitation-only event at the company’s flagship men’s store on Madison Avenue in New York

Master Distiller Chris Morris celebrated this year’s unique dual release within the Master’s Collection, originally introduced in 2006. The Master’s Collection has become an acclaimed addition to the Woodford Reserve portfolio, allowing the Master Distiller to offer innovative products.

Woodford Reserve’s Select American Oak Bourbon (suggested retail price of $129.99.) was matured in Ozark oak, known for its fast-growing characteristics. This special batching has a distinct nutty and sweet aromatic character of warm baked goods.

Woodford Reserve’s Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon includes oat in the grain recipe, while minimizing the rye content. By adding oat into the pot-still, the liquid takes on the traditional flavors of grain found in Irish Whiskeys.