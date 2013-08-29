The largest hotel suite in the United Arab Emirates unveiled

Nearly 22,600 square feet, the Two-Story, Four-Bedroom Royal Suite, Boasts Spectacular Ocean Views and Private Rooftop Pool.

It spans nearly 22,600 square feet with four bedrooms, a private study, cinema and game room, spa treatment room and sauna as well as full living and dining room. Priced at AED 130,000 (approx. USD $35,000) per night, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort‘s flagship Royal Suite is the largest hotel suite in the United Arab Emirates.

Designed to complement the resort’s beachfront location by the Arabian Gulf, the Royal Suite was inspired by the sea, sand, ancient sea worn stones and driftwood and features interiors bathed in a warm earth-toned palette with shades of sea mist, teal and blue. A curated art collection, custom designed lighting and stunning spiral staircases add to the relaxed residential glamour of the suite.

“The Royal Suite is a luxurious home away from home, both distinguished and relaxed, and perfectly suited for a new generation of global travelers visiting Abu Dhabi,” said Max Wiegerinck, Hotel Manager, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

Guests enter a luxuriously-appointed living room with a Steinway grand piano and can enjoy uninterrupted ocean views while lounging in the spacious terrace by the outdoor swimming pool. The regal dining room seats 12 and offers exquisite culinary experiences delivered through signature St. Regis Butler Service. Three bedrooms, a private study, mini-cinema and game room outfitted with a billiard table are also located on the upper level. Spanning the entire lower floor, the master bedroom offers an expansive walk-in closet and dressing area, a spa room and sauna as well as a spacious ocean-facing bathroom with a walk-in double shower and bathtub.

The debut of the Royal Suite marks the completion of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, which opened late 2011. Located on the pristine white beaches of Saadiyat, the resort features 377 luxurious guest rooms and suites with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. The resort also offers the region’s first Iridium Spa, extensive leisure facilities for families including the athletic club and the Sandcastle Club, a dedicated children’s club which caters to children through age 12 with both indoor and outdoor activities unique to the destination.