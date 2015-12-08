The first 100% electrically powered Porsche is on its way

Green light for Mission E.

Porsche is beginning a new chapter in the history of the sports car with Mission E, first 100% electrically powered Porsche. We will have to wait for the green super sports car till the end of the decade.

The MissionE Concept car celebrated its premiere at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in September. According to the high-end car manufacturer, the technological trailblazer will combine “outstanding driving performance with trendsetting day-to-day practicality.”

The four-door car with four individual seats has a system power output of over 600 hp (440 kW). The vehicle will thus achieve both acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds and a range of more than 500 kilometres. Charged via an 800-volt charger unit specially developed for the car, which is twice as powerful as today’s quick-charge systems, the lithium-ion batteries integrated within the vehicle floor have enough power again for 80 percent of the range after just 15 minutes. The vehicle can optionally be ‘refuelled’ wirelessly by induction via a coil set into the garage floor.

“With MissionE, we are making a clear statement about the future of the brand. Even in a greatly changing motoring world, Porsche will maintain its front-row position with this fascinating sports car,” said Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG.

“We are resolutely taking on the challenge of electric mobility. Even with solely battery-powered sports cars, Porsche is remaining true to its philosophy and offering our customers the sportiest and technologically most sophisticated model in this market segment,” added Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche Executive Board.