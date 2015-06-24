The Asprey Travel Collection

For generation British luxury house of Asprey (The British Standard Since 1781) has been renowned for creating the finest leather goods and travel accessories, offering superlatives in craftsmanship and classic design.

The most recent travel collection of the high-end manufacturer and retailer of jewellery, silverware, home goods, leather goods, timepieces, and polo equipment, is realised in subtle colours and contrasting finishes of soft and durable bullskin including holdalls, rucksacks and travel accessories. As Asprey says, the 2015 accessories collection is designed for today’s traveller whether is for business, exploration or leisure.

Asprey has supplied crowns, coronets and sceptres for royal families around the world and as of 2013 held a Royal Warrant of appointment from the Prince of Wales.

$5,000 Asprey GMT Rucksack in carbon sueded bullskin;



$1,050 Asprey GMT Wash Bag in carbon sueded bullskin with a double zip opening;



$855 Asprey GMT Toiletry Pouch in carbon sueded bullskin with a detachable clear zip pouch;



$4,050 Asprey Harbour Bag in carmine nubuck bullskin with silver finish accessories;



$3,250 Asprey GMT Messenger in carmine sueded bullskin;



$1,150 Asprey Polo Tote in black cotton and black calf with Asprey’s signature 167 button detail on the front;



$1,750 Asprey Small Polo Holdall in conker calf with Asprey’s signature 167 button detail on the front;



$215 Asprey Passport Sleeve in red English saddle leather with hand finished stitching.