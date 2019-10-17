Shoes with Retro Accents Inspired by Asian Cinema

For this season, British shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood found inspiration in Asian cinema.

Shoes that are objects of desire.

New shapes are joined by dazzling hues in updated designs, always showcasing the exquisite details that make Nicholas Kirkwood creations iconic.

For Autumn Winter 2019, the Nicholas Kirkwood woman pushes onwards through the dystopian world created in the campaign for the Spring Summer 2019 collection, constantly on the move, en route for the unknown.

For Fall-Winter 2019/ 2030, Kirkwood found inspiration in two films by director Wong Kar Wai, 2046 and Fallen Angels, which plunge viewers into the dark, wet ambiance of American motel rooms, illuminated by fluorescent neon lights.

“Asian Cinema was my main source of inspiration this season. I looked to the work of director Wong Kar Wai’s to imagine an urban, gritty world in whichthe designs could live,” said the designer.

“Nicholas Kirkwood Autumn Winter 2019 represents the multiple dimensions of the modern woman’s life. The many contrasting facets of her mood and personality empower her to seek her purpose while never compromising who she is or how she presents herself to the world,” commented LVMH, Nicholas Kirkwood’s owner.

The footwear collection is full of moody degradés in dawn and dusk hues. Dazzling sequins and liquid glitter leather reflect the changing states of the city. Bold leopard prints are inspired directly from a scene from the sci-fi film Liquid Sky by Slava Tsukerman shot in an 80’s New York club, joined by harmonious nude and noir tones.

Founded in 2005, Maison Nicholas Kirkwood joined the LVMH Luxury Group 2013.